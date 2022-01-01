Menu

Erwin BOS

NICE

En résumé

Over 15 years of International Sales and Marketing experience for medium and large companies. Delivering results through building strong teams, innovation and optimising working methods.

A creative thinker, that still gets excited about new challenges and ventures !

My specialties:

Result driven : My client is king !

Creative solutions that ensure an above average Return on Investment

Spotting opportunities where nobody does

Transforming organisations from a traditional to a more digital orientated organisation

Being flexible and ambitious

Mes compétences :
Business
Business développeur
Développeur
dynamique
Humour
Team builder

Entreprises

  • Komli Media - European Business Head

    2012 - maintenant After a rapid growth in Southeast Asia, Komli has now entered Europe to ensure a global footprint. Taking charge of the European expansion with initial office set ups in France and Germany and building the brand locally through creative marketing ideas to support ambitious growth plans. With P&L responsibility and recruiting and training the teams locally. The aim is to build relationships with digital agencies and media buyers as well as well-known local brands. Providing innovative digital advertising solutions to target audiences that were hard to reach, guaranteeing a better ROI and improved brand awareness for it clients.

    Clients served 2013 : Volkswagen, Danone, Mercedes Benz, Canon, Microsoft, HP, McDonalds, Guess, Nissan, 20 Century Fox, Lyca Mobile, Western Union, 888,...

    Komli Media is a leading media technology company with solutions across display, mobile, video, social, search and data for advertisers, agencies, and publishers. Komli is leading the charge in developing the next-generation of digital advertising technologies, such as a Real-Time Bidding (RTB) performance advertising platform (ATOM) that integrates audience data to improve ROI. Headquartered in Mumbai, Komli Media has over 400 employees across 18 offices in India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Hong Kong, North America and United Kingdom, France and Germany.

  • BplusA - Strategic Director & Partner

    2007 - 2012 Flexible and result driven organisation capable of delivering state of the art solutions for local and international clients in terms of Design, Strategic advise, Marketing and Advertising, Mediaplanning.

    With a network of skilled people in place we are able to provide a rapid analysis of your organisational needs in terms of for instance your communicational strategy. Create solutions to overcome your business challenges and implement and manage those solutions to ensure great results.

    Current industry covered are Real Estate, Luxury Industry, Tourism, Publishing, Yachting and Medical.

    BplusA is now part of the Publiglobe Group.
    Please contact us at london@publiglobe.com or paris@publiglobe.com for a meeting!

  • Riviera Radio - Directeur Marketing & Sales

    2005 - 2007

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau