Erwin PERAY

-
Go Concept
- Recruteur
Nyon
2017 - maintenant
-
Stelia Aerospace
- Assistant HRBP
Colomiers
2015 - 2017
- Carrying out for 2016/2017 apprenticeship and internship campaign (writing and publishing jobs offers, sourcing, interviewing candidats and ensuring their integration)
- Helping employees on all subjects related to Human Resources Management (examining employees files to answer inqueries, being available for employee's questions)
- Redacting and implementing STELIA Aerospace's handicap agreement
- Organizing the Labor Medal Ceremony
- Working on a new induction program
-
Segef
- Assistant RH
2015 - 2015
- Created an economic and social database on Excel,
- Carried out contracts and administrative documents for newcomers,
- Helped the payroll clerk to carry out the payroll of the company.
-
Société des Transports de l'Agglomération Nazairienne
- Assistant RH
2011 - 2011
- Established the annual employee report (statistics on wages, ages structures, etc.)
- Updated the recruitment process
- Created a job description file for each position in the company