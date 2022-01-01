Menu

Erwin PERAY

Nyon

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Go Concept - Recruteur

    Nyon 2017 - maintenant

  • Stelia Aerospace - Assistant HRBP

    Colomiers 2015 - 2017 - Carrying out for 2016/2017 apprenticeship and internship campaign (writing and publishing jobs offers, sourcing, interviewing candidats and ensuring their integration)
    - Helping employees on all subjects related to Human Resources Management (examining employees files to answer inqueries, being available for employee's questions)
    - Redacting and implementing STELIA Aerospace's handicap agreement
    - Organizing the Labor Medal Ceremony
    - Working on a new induction program

  • Segef - Assistant RH

    2015 - 2015 - Created an economic and social database on Excel,
    - Carried out contracts and administrative documents for newcomers,
    - Helped the payroll clerk to carry out the payroll of the company.

  • Société des Transports de l'Agglomération Nazairienne - Assistant RH

    2011 - 2011 - Established the annual employee report (statistics on wages, ages structures, etc.)
    - Updated the recruitment process
    - Created a job description file for each position in the company

Formations

Réseau