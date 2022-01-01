Esso-Simna WALLA

1- Results-Oriented business developer with experience in internationals companies.



2- Proven achievements in sales pitching and cross-cultural experience.



3- Positive key account management and experience in M$ deals.



4-. Focused on achieving continuous & improved business performance.



5 - Ability to work in a multinatinaol environment and



6 - fluency in English, French, togolese knowledge, good command of Chinese and knowledge of German



Mes compétences :

Négociation commerciale

Gestion du stress

Business development

Sales Force

Développement commercial

Gestion de la relation client

Vente B2B