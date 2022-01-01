Menu

Esso-Simna WALLA

LYON

En résumé

1- Results-Oriented business developer with experience in internationals companies.

2- Proven achievements in sales pitching and cross-cultural experience.

3- Positive key account management and experience in M$ deals.

4-. Focused on achieving continuous & improved business performance.

5 - Ability to work in a multinatinaol environment and

6 - fluency in English, French, togolese knowledge, good command of Chinese and knowledge of German

Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
Gestion du stress
Business development
Sales Force
Développement commercial
Gestion de la relation client
Vente B2B

Entreprises

  • ET Solar Industry - Key Account Manager

    2011 - maintenant *Established and managed the targets for the French Operations resulting in sales/revenue

    *Established strategies to expand the market, managed and maintained customer accounts

    *Improved sales volume: from k€ to more than 10€Millions by end of 2013

    *Secured long terms contracts

    *Succesfull opening of new key customers

  • CP-Solar - PV Business Developper

    2010 - 2011 • Promote and develop new key account
    • Create relation with key market players
    • Respond, follow up and win bid
    • After-sales service
    • Market intelligent

Formations

  • National Taiwan University/Blaise-Pascal University NTU (Taipei)

    Taipei 2009 - 2010 GMBA- International Business

    GMBA

  • Blaise Pascal University

    Clermont Ferrand 2004 - 2010 French & Chinese International Business

    French-Chinese International Business
