Esso-Simna WALLA

1- Results-Oriented business developer with experience in internationals companies.
2- Proven achievements in sales pitching and cross-cultural experience.
3- Positive key account management and experience in M$ deals.
4-. Focused on achieving continuous & improved business performance.
5 - Ability to work in a multinatinaol environment and
6 - fluency in English, French, togolese knowledge, good command of Chinese and knowledge of German
Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
Gestion du stress
Business development
Sales Force
Développement commercial
Gestion de la relation client
Vente B2B