Eva POLOWIEZ

Paris

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Twitter
Adobe Indesign
Microsoft Publisher
Adobe Photoshop
WordPress
Réseaux sociaux professionnels
Référencement naturel
Orthographe
Rédaction web
Community management
Traitement de texte
SEO
Rédaction de contenus web
Réseaux sociaux
Études marketing
PAO
Communication online
Communication visuelle
Stratégie de communication
Marketing
Communication événementielle
Communication
Communication interne
Littérature française
Traduction espagnol français
Traduction anglais français
Content Management System
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Office
Français Langue Etrangère
Adobe Premiere
Adobe Illustrator
Graphisme

Entreprises

  • Yateo - Rédactrice web / Community Manager

    Paris 2018 - 2018 YATEO – Agence digitale - référencement naturel (SEO) et payant (SEA), refonte et création de sites
    * Rédaction web (Wordpress) : articles (blog) B2B + contenu relatif à la refonte du site + newsletters + documents internes à l’entreprise
    * Graphisme (Photoshop) : retouches photo + créations de bannières
    * Community Management (Twitter, LinkedIn & Facebook) : veille média concurrentielle (traductions anglais-français), publications & relais d’articles sur les R.S de YATEO + Formation de CM chez Google France

  • Iscpa Institut Supérieur Des Médias, Paris - Ambassadrice de l'ISCPA

    PARIS 2017 - 2017 Ambassadrice de l'ISCPA, filière communication lors d'une Soirée Portes Ouvertes (69) CAMPUS RENE CASSIN (2017) et d'un forum, au lycée Jean Perrin (Janvier 2018).

  • Pauwels Communication - Assistante chef de publicité

    Villeurbanne 2017 - 2017 Assistante chef de publicité (69) PAUWELS COMMUNICATION - Édition commerciale et l'animation d'enseignes à réseaux/ grande distribution :
    * Saisie de base de données : comptes-rendus sous Indesign & Publisher
    *Graphisme :gestion et modifications de visuels sous Photoshop
    * Veille média et technologique
    * Étude de marché concurrentiel &stratégie de communication
    * Prospection téléphonique auprès des presses locales/région Rhône-Alpes

  • Domaine Gruhier - Vendangeuse

    2015 - 2017 Durant la période de septembre 2015 et septembre 2017.

  • Agence Hôtel République - Réceptionniste bilingue

    Toulouse 2014 - 2014 Hôtel République, Dijon (21) :
    * Traductrice/interprète avec une clientèle majoritairement anglaise
    * Accueil/réception/assistance administrative
    * Guide touristique
    * Prospection commerciale

  • Voies Navigables De France - Eclusière vacataire

    BETHUNE 2008 - 2014 Durant la période estivale de 2008 à 2014 :
    * Contact multilingue avec les plaisanciers
    * Renseignements touristiques de la région Bourgogne

    * : Bilingue, langue natale + certification Voltaire

    * : Niveau avancé (lu, écrit, parlé)

    * 5 ans de formation et pratique musicale de piano au conservatoire,

    Spontanée Persévérante Tonnerre (89)
    * 2 ans de badminton en club, Tonnerre (89)

Formations

  • ISCPA

    Lyon 2016 - 2018 Bachelor communication

    Communication (globale, interne, digitale, événementielle, de crise), techniques web et impression, directions artistiques, PAO (Suite Adobe), anglais, géopolitique (anglais), marketing, création / montage vidéo, gestion de projets, international business.

  • Université De Bourgogne

    Dijon 2012 - 2016 DEUG de LEA Langues Etrangères Appliquées

    anglais, espagnol (traductions à versions (anglais/espagnol - français) et traductions à thèmes (français - anglais/espagnol), civilisation espagnole, latino-américaine, britannique & américaine, économie, droit, communication, marketing, oraux, web.

  • Lycée Chevalier D'Eon

    Tonnerre 2011 - 2012 Baccalaureat Economique & Social

