Eva ROUSSEL
Eva ROUSSEL
LA HAIE FOUASSIÈRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Kinougarde Nantes
- Intervenante garde d'enfants
2017 - maintenant
Inscrite au sein de l'agence depuis septembre 2016
Restaurant Jean D' la Queue
- Plongeuse
2016 - 2016
Avançons Ansemble Nantes
- Volontaire service civique
2016 - 2017
Association L' Écoute de la Rue
- Bénévole
2015 - 2016
Formations
ARIFTS PONANTS
Reze
2017 - maintenant
IRSS (Institut Régional Sport Et Santé)
Nantes
2015 - 2015
Lycée La Herdrie
Basse Goulaine
2012 - 2015
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
