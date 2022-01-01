Menu

Eve DENAYROU

  • Start'In Mode
  • Créatrice de Mode

Nice

En résumé

Après des études littéraires au lycée Simone Veil à Valbonne, et un Baccalauréat Mention Très Bien, je me suis orientée vers des études en art et design à l'école de Condé de Nice, où j'ai réalisé une première année en classe préparatoire de design.
Je suis actuellement en deuxième année de Bachelor Design de Mode, et à la recherche d'un stage en entreprise pour une période de 12 semaines à partir de juin.

After graduating from Simone Veil High School in Valbonne, France, with a Baccalauréat in literature and English with high honors, I undertook Design and Art studies at Condé School, in Nice, where I fulfilled a first year of preparatory class.
I am currently a second-year fashion design student, looking for an internship in Nice and its surrounding area for a three-month period minimum between the beginning of June and the end of August 2022.

Entreprises

  • Start'In Mode - Créatrice de Mode

    Autre | Nice 2021 - 2021 J'ai eu la chance de voir l'un de mes prototypes sélectionné pour participer au concours Start'In Mode 2021, organisé par l'association Avenue Montaigne. Le défilé s'est ainsi déroulé le 12 novembre 2021 au Negresco, devant un public de 350 personnes, et un jury composé de Karina Vigier, Manelle Souahlia, et Morgane Renaudi. A cette occasion, j'ai pu collaborer avec de nombreux autres créateurs, mais également avec les maquilleuses de l'école FAM de Nice.

  • Galeries Lafayette (Nice) - Habilleuse

    Autre | Nice 2021 - 2021 J'ai participé au défilé "Expression Libre" des Galeries Lafayette au MAMAC à Nice le 25 octobre 2021 en tant qu'habilleuse.

  • Fresh Burritos - Employé Service Restauration - CDD

    Commercial | Cagnes-sur-mer 2021 - 2021

Formations

  • Ecole De Conde

    Nice 2020 - maintenant Après une classe préparatoire en Design et arts appliqués, j'ai poursuivi mes études au sein de l'Ecole de Condé de Nice afin d'obtenir en 2023 un Bachelor en Design de Mode.

  • Lycee Simone Veil

    Valbonne 2017 - 2020 Obtention d'un Baccalauréat Littéraire et Européen avec mention Très Bien.

