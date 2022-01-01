Eve DENAYROU

Après des études littéraires au lycée Simone Veil à Valbonne, et un Baccalauréat Mention Très Bien, je me suis orientée vers des études en art et design à l'école de Condé de Nice, où j'ai réalisé une première année en classe préparatoire de design.

Je suis actuellement en deuxième année de Bachelor Design de Mode, et à la recherche d'un stage en entreprise pour une période de 12 semaines à partir de juin.



After graduating from Simone Veil High School in Valbonne, France, with a Baccalauréat in literature and English with high honors, I undertook Design and Art studies at Condé School, in Nice, where I fulfilled a first year of preparatory class.

I am currently a second-year fashion design student, looking for an internship in Nice and its surrounding area for a three-month period minimum between the beginning of June and the end of August 2022.