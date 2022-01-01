Retail
Evelyn CABRADILLA
Evelyn CABRADILLA
OUDERGEM
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Dynamic
Entreprises
ALC Group
maintenant
Waterwegen en Zeekanaal NV
- Administration assistant
2001 - maintenant
Formations
University Of The East, Manila (Manila)
Manila
1980 - 1985
Bachelor of Sciece in Business Administration
Accounting - a visual mathematician combined with languages and business management
Réseau
Christophe VUITON
