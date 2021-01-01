Fabien BOUILLET

Managing a R&D team with a high level of technical and scientific knowledge (technicians,

engineers, and PhDs)

Planning, pushing and leading industrial processes and products forward according to

business needs

Organizing internal and external collaborations with academic labs and operational activities

in France and abroad

High capability to initiate new ideas and methodologies

Adding value to R&D: Patent Registration (PR), Invention Disclosure (ID), Article Publication

(AP), transfer to production, technical support

Deep scientific background in physics and chemistry of materials, fluid mechanics, transport

physics - Trainer in heat transfer at SG internal course ‘Glass University’