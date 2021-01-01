Menu

Fabien BOUILLET

Courbevoie

En résumé

Managing a R&D team with a high level of technical and scientific knowledge (technicians,
engineers, and PhDs)
Planning, pushing and leading industrial processes and products forward according to
business needs
Organizing internal and external collaborations with academic labs and operational activities
in France and abroad
High capability to initiate new ideas and methodologies
Adding value to R&D: Patent Registration (PR), Invention Disclosure (ID), Article Publication
(AP), transfer to production, technical support
Deep scientific background in physics and chemistry of materials, fluid mechanics, transport
physics - Trainer in heat transfer at SG internal course ‘Glass University’

Entreprises

  • Saint-Gobain - R&D PROJECT LEADER

    Courbevoie 2010 - maintenant In charge of 2 R&D projects for improving the float process that forms flat glass for
    SAINT GOBAIN GLASS, management of a project team of 4 PhDs, one of whom is located
    in Spain, and 2 technicians for a total budget of 800 k€ using measurement/modeling
    approach
    PULL INCREASE OF THIN AUTOMOTIVE GLASS: increase of 8% in pull rate of thin glass produced
    for automotive market at the SGG PLANT OF HERZOGENRATH, GERMANY (+2 ID)
    GLASS RIBBON INSTABILITY: Removal of glass ribbon edge instability leading to a gain of 1%
    in yield at the SGG PLANT OF DABROWA, POLAND (+1 PR)
    TIN POLLUTANT REDUCTION: Proposal of a new management of float atmosphere for
    reducing chemical evaporation and condensation of tin pollutants.

  • Saint-Gobain - RESEARCH ENGINEER

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2010 In charge of R&D studies in the glass melting department
    Modeling of oxidation mechanism and bubble fining, of the topology of stretched
    chemical heterogeneities (+1 DI) and thermal homogenization in a flow channel of
    silicate melts (+1 PR +1 DI)

  • Saint-Gobain - INTERNSHIP GRADUATION

    Courbevoie 2004 - 2004

Formations

