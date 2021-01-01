Fabien BOUILLET

Managing a R&D team with a high level of technical and scientific knowledge (technicians,
engineers, and PhDs)
Planning, pushing and leading industrial processes and products forward according to
business needs
Organizing internal and external collaborations with academic labs and operational activities
in France and abroad
High capability to initiate new ideas and methodologies
Adding value to R&D: Patent Registration (PR), Invention Disclosure (ID), Article Publication
(AP), transfer to production, technical support
Deep scientific background in physics and chemistry of materials, fluid mechanics, transport
physics - Trainer in heat transfer at SG internal course ‘Glass University’