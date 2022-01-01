Menu

Fabien DREVET

AIX-LES-BAINS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

Pas d'entreprise renseignée

Formations

  • IUT Savoie Technolac

    Le Bourget-du-Lac (73370) 2020 - maintenant iut Savoie Technolac Science et Génie des Matériaux en sport étude

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :