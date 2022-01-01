Fabien FAUVELLE

Retail
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ebs Le Relais Eure Et Loir
Favières (28170)
2022 - maintenant
Brancher Kingswood
- Responsable d’atelier
Trambley les villages
2017 - 2019
QOL/MEDIA INDUSTRY
- Responsable service serigraphie
Vernouillet (28500)
2003 - 2016
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel
