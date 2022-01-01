Menu

Fabien MANJOU

Sèvres Cedex

En résumé

Fabien Manjou, 29 ans
Diplomés en physique fondamentale et en informatique industrielle

COMPETENCES
Langages: C, C++, JAVA, assembleur, Labview, PERL
Logiciels: Microsoft Visual Studio, Eclipse, Reqtify
Gestion de configuration: Clearcase, SVN, Synergy
Systèmes: Unix, Linux, Windows
Méthodologie/Norme: UML, DO178B, MISRA
Temps Réel: RTX, SPOX
Informatique Industrielle: PPC, DSP, bus CAN, bus 1553, bus VME, bus ARINC, microcontrôleurs
Langue: Anglais professionnel
Compétences complémentaires: statistique, mécanique, laser, matériau, traitement d’image
Habilité confidentiel défense

Mes compétences :
Langage C
Langage objet
Informatique industrielle
temps réel embarqué

Entreprises

  • Ausy -  Etude et développement logiciel temps réel embarqué

    Sèvres Cedex 2012 - maintenant Développement logiciel temps réel sur PPC pour missile terrestre anti char (18 mois chez MBDA)
    - Configuration cible/ Analyse du comportement de la cible
    - Développement en langage C d’un simulateur natif du code croisée
    - Industrialisation du code de traitement d’image (règle MISRA, optimisation du code)
    - Intégration logicielle sur cible PPC440 (avec Trace32) et bench de version logiciel
    - Gestion de configuration sous SVN
    - Analyse des écarts du logiciel applicatif avec le modèle de référence
    Environnement: Windows, Linux, Word, Excel, langage C, assembleur, makefile, PPC440 avec FPU, norme IEEE754, norme MISRA, SVN, Eclipse, GCC (Cygwin), Diabdata (WR compiler), Trace32, C++ test, Traitement d’Image

  • AUSY - Architecte logiciel couche basse

    Sèvres Cedex 2010 - 2012 Architecture logicielle couche basse pour système de freinage sur avion LearJet 200 (pendant 7 mois en assistante technique pour Sagem Defense Securite)
    - Rédaction (en anglais) des documents de spécifications logicielles et de conceptions détaillées
    - Gestion des faits techniques sous Telelogic Change
    - Gestion de configuration sous Telelogic Synergy
    Environnement: Windows, Word, Excel, Telelogic Synergy, Telelogic Change, microcontrôleur 5554, DO 178B, ARINC, Reqtify, anglais

  • AUSY - Ingénieur développement

    Sèvres Cedex 2010 - 2010 DEVELOPPEMENT (10 MOIS AU FORFAIT POUR TOSA) DE LOGICIEL TEMPS REEL SUR POD.
    - Développement logiciel en langage C
    - Conception préliminaire de composants logiciels
    - Rédaction des documents de description des interfaces internes, de conception détaillé et de test du logiciel
    - Intégration logicielle sur banc de test
    - Gestion de configuration sous SVN (Subversion)
    - Passage de l’outil LINT puis correction des erreurs/warnings du logiciel Environnement: Windows, Unix, Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Subversion, langage C, Eclipse, DSP C40 et C80, bus VME, SPOX (Temps Réel)

  • AUSY - Ingénieur informatique industrielle

    Sèvres Cedex 2008 - 2009 DEVELOPPEMENT LOGICIEL (2 ANS CHEZ LE CLIENT, TOSA) SUR POD DAMOCLES RAFALE
    - Développement logiciel sous Unix en langage C
    - Intégration logicielle sur POD
    - Gestion de configuration sous Clearcase
    - Rédaction du document de spécification, de conception et de test du logiciel
    - Investigation sur les problèmes rencontrés en vol
    - Gestion des faits techniques sous Windchill
    - Correction des anomalies aperçues en vol
    Environnement: Windows, Unix, Word, Excel, langage C, Clearcase, DSP C40 et C80,SPOX, POD Damoclès, Windchill

  • AUSY - Ingénieur développement

    Sèvres Cedex 2007 - 2008 DEVELOPPEMENT LOGICIEL(4 MOIS CHEZ LE CLIENT, TOSA) SUR PC EMBARQUE
    - Développement en langage C++ d'une IHM pilote avec MFC
    - Développement en langage C++ de la gestion de la réception (via une carte MATROX), du traitement et de l'affichage des images sur moniteur
    - Intégration des algorithmes de traitement d'images
    - Intégration logicielle sur POD
    Environnement: Windows, langage C++, Microsoft Visual Studio, MFC, traitement d'image, carte MATROX, liaison RS232

  • Université Paris Sud - Stage ingénieur développement

    2007 - 2007 DEVELOPPEMENT D'UN OUTIL PORTABLE DE TRAITEMENT VIDEO (STAGE INGENIEUR, 6 MOIS A TOSA)
    - Développement en langage C ++ de nouvelles fonctionnalités au logiciel
    - Portage des différents modules du projet Windows sous Linux
    - Gestion de configuration sous Clearcase
    Environnement : Windows, Linux, Clearcase, langage C++, Microsoft Visual Studio, Eclipse, traitement d'image, OPENGL, GTK

Formations

