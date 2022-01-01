Fabien Manjou, 29 ans
Diplomés en physique fondamentale et en informatique industrielle
COMPETENCES
Langages: C, C++, JAVA, assembleur, Labview, PERL
Logiciels: Microsoft Visual Studio, Eclipse, Reqtify
Gestion de configuration: Clearcase, SVN, Synergy
Systèmes: Unix, Linux, Windows
Méthodologie/Norme: UML, DO178B, MISRA
Temps Réel: RTX, SPOX
Informatique Industrielle: PPC, DSP, bus CAN, bus 1553, bus VME, bus ARINC, microcontrôleurs
Langue: Anglais professionnel
Compétences complémentaires: statistique, mécanique, laser, matériau, traitement d’image
Habilité confidentiel défense
Mes compétences :
Langage C
Langage objet
Informatique industrielle
temps réel embarqué