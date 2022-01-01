Fabien Manjou, 29 ans

Diplomés en physique fondamentale et en informatique industrielle



COMPETENCES

Langages: C, C++, JAVA, assembleur, Labview, PERL

Logiciels: Microsoft Visual Studio, Eclipse, Reqtify

Gestion de configuration: Clearcase, SVN, Synergy

Systèmes: Unix, Linux, Windows

Méthodologie/Norme: UML, DO178B, MISRA

Temps Réel: RTX, SPOX

Informatique Industrielle: PPC, DSP, bus CAN, bus 1553, bus VME, bus ARINC, microcontrôleurs

Langue: Anglais professionnel

Compétences complémentaires: statistique, mécanique, laser, matériau, traitement d’image

Habilité confidentiel défense



Mes compétences :

Langage C

Langage objet

Informatique industrielle

temps réel embarqué