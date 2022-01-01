-
Fabienne Aregger
- Auto-Entrepreneur
Toulouse (31000)
2016 - maintenant
Teaching German and English as a foreign language (TEFL certified)
- catering to all needs and levels. Whether you need to brush up on your foreign language skills for an important presentation at work, or you simply want to enhance your vocabulary for a holiday trip, I can help you reach your goal.
Translations (English / French to German)
- I am a professional translator for the language pairs English/French to German. I hold a BA in Applied Languages and Translation Studies from Dublin City University in Ireland.
I specialise in:
- The Equine Industry (Certificate in Equine Science from the University of Limerick in Ireland, I have been horse riding, and looking after horses since childhood)
- Localization for the Swiss market
- Business communication (Marketing and Economics)
-
CGI
- Trilingual support agent
Toulouse (31000)
2013 - 2015
Gestion de base de donnéés des fournisseurs d'Airbus (tools: SAP, eProc)
Traitement des demandes mails via l’outil de gestion des incidents (Remedy, OTRS) , escalade des demandes vers les niveaux supérieurs dans le respect des procédures,
Management of Airbus supplier data base (tools: SAP, eProc)
Processing requests via incident management tools (Remedy, OTRS), escalating requests to higher levels in accordance with company procedures,
-
Word Perfect Translation Limited
- Interpreter (temporary summer job)
Dublin
2011 - 2011
Language pair: English-German
-
Xerox
- Technical Support Agent (temporary position)
Dublin
2009 - 2009
Handling of incoming calls providing technical support in German and English for Xerox printers.
-
Clare Equestrian Centre
- Clerical Assistant / Riding Instructor (temporary)
Ennis, Ireland
2008 - 2009
-
Alfred O'Brien, T/A Mortgage Finance
- Secretary / PA
Limerick, Ireland
2007 - 2008
General business administration in English
(laid-off due to economic downturn)
-
COOK MEDICAL
- Tender Representative
Limerick, Ireland
2005 - 2007
Identification and processing of potential tenders, general business administration in German and English
Achievements: Set up new procedures in compliance with the company's quality guidelines for Germany and Austria, Out-of-hours translations English/German for Quality Department
-
CPL Recruitment
- Administrative Assistant
Galway, Ireland
2005 - 2005
Various Temporary Assignments
Duties: General office administration
-
IBM Global Services
- Customer Service Representative
Greenock, Scotland
2003 - 2005
Duties: Handled and resolved external queries, Switchboard, Sales prearrangement
Achievements: Entrusted as key country specific trainer for Switzerland, occasional translations
-
Granol AG
- Order Administrator
Sursee, Switzerland
2000 - 2002
Duties: Ensured efficient order management, successfully handled import/export delivery notes and clearance papers, general office administration
-
Beutler Nova AG
- Receptionist (temporary position)
Gettnau, Switzerland
2000 - 2000
Duties: Reception, Telephone, quotes processing
-
Iseli & Co. AG
- Secretary / PA
Schoetz, Switzerland
1997 - 1999
Duties: Office administration, Import/Export delivery notes, Audio Typing/Dictaphone
Achievements: Sole responsibility for the secretariat of the horticulture department