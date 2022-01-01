Menu

Fabienne AREGGER

Toulouse

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Translation
Business Administration
Team work
Teaching languages
Languages
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Internet Explorer
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • Fabienne Aregger - Auto-Entrepreneur

    Toulouse (31000) 2016 - maintenant Teaching German and English as a foreign language (TEFL certified)
    - catering to all needs and levels. Whether you need to brush up on your foreign language skills for an important presentation at work, or you simply want to enhance your vocabulary for a holiday trip, I can help you reach your goal.

    Translations (English / French to German)
    - I am a professional translator for the language pairs English/French to German. I hold a BA in Applied Languages and Translation Studies from Dublin City University in Ireland.

    I specialise in:
    - The Equine Industry (Certificate in Equine Science from the University of Limerick in Ireland, I have been horse riding, and looking after horses since childhood)
    - Localization for the Swiss market
    - Business communication (Marketing and Economics)

  • CGI - Trilingual support agent

    Toulouse (31000) 2013 - 2015 Gestion de base de donnéés des fournisseurs d'Airbus (tools: SAP, eProc)
    Traitement des demandes mails via l’outil de gestion des incidents (Remedy, OTRS) , escalade des demandes vers les niveaux supérieurs dans le respect des procédures,

    Management of Airbus supplier data base (tools: SAP, eProc)
    Processing requests via incident management tools (Remedy, OTRS), escalating requests to higher levels in accordance with company procedures,

  • Word Perfect Translation Limited - Interpreter (temporary summer job)

    Dublin 2011 - 2011 Language pair: English-German

  • Xerox - Technical Support Agent (temporary position)

    Dublin 2009 - 2009 Handling of incoming calls providing technical support in German and English for Xerox printers.

  • Clare Equestrian Centre - Clerical Assistant / Riding Instructor (temporary)

    Ennis, Ireland 2008 - 2009

  • Alfred O'Brien, T/A Mortgage Finance - Secretary / PA

    Limerick, Ireland 2007 - 2008 General business administration in English
    (laid-off due to economic downturn)

  • COOK MEDICAL - Tender Representative

    Limerick, Ireland 2005 - 2007 Identification and processing of potential tenders, general business administration in German and English
    Achievements: Set up new procedures in compliance with the company's quality guidelines for Germany and Austria, Out-of-hours translations English/German for Quality Department

  • CPL Recruitment - Administrative Assistant

    Galway, Ireland 2005 - 2005 Various Temporary Assignments
    Duties: General office administration

  • IBM Global Services - Customer Service Representative

    Greenock, Scotland 2003 - 2005 Duties: Handled and resolved external queries, Switchboard, Sales prearrangement
    Achievements: Entrusted as key country specific trainer for Switzerland, occasional translations

  • Granol AG - Order Administrator

    Sursee, Switzerland 2000 - 2002 Duties: Ensured efficient order management, successfully handled import/export delivery notes and clearance papers, general office administration

  • Beutler Nova AG - Receptionist (temporary position)

    Gettnau, Switzerland 2000 - 2000 Duties: Reception, Telephone, quotes processing

  • Iseli & Co. AG - Secretary / PA

    Schoetz, Switzerland 1997 - 1999 Duties: Office administration, Import/Export delivery notes, Audio Typing/Dictaphone
    Achievements: Sole responsibility for the secretariat of the horticulture department

Formations

  • Université Toulouse II Le Mirail UTM

    Toulouse 2011 - 2012 Year abroad (Erasmus)

    ECTS Grade: C
    Subjects included: La France: Culture et histoire, Introduction à la littérature française, Renforcement de la langue française, Néerlandais - Préparation au niveau A1A et A1B, Allemand - version

  • CES - Centre Of English Studies

    Dublin 2011 - 2011 ACELS/CELT TEFL Certificate

    Grade: Approved Plus
    Intensive 4 week (120+ hours) course, includes 6 hours of teaching practice

  • DCU (Dublin CIty University)

    Dublin 2009 - 2013 Bachelor's Degree

    Grade: 2.1 (Hons)
    Subjects included: French Translation Practice (Scientific/Economic), Translation Multimedia, French Language, Japanese Language, Study of Language, French Literature and Film, Japanese Literature and Film, Global Cultures

  • University Of Limerick (Limerick)

    Limerick 2007 - 2009 Certificate (Distance Learning)

    Grade: 2.1 (Hons)
    Subjects included: Economics, Accounting, Enterprise Formation, Marketing

  • Berufsschule Willisau

    Willisau 1995 - 1997 Competency Certificate

    Office Apprenticeship