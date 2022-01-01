Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fabienne CATTIN
Ajouter
Fabienne CATTIN
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
cabinet dentaire Dr MARCELAT
- Assistante dentaire
1995 - 2015
Formations
Bts Action Commerciale (Lyon)
Lyon
1989 - 1991
Réseau
Laurent LUCCA
Sophie ROLLAND
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z