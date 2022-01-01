Menu

Fabienne EVANS

rennes

Sales and consulting professional with 10+ years experience and a proven track record in developing and maintaining strong customer relationships. Experienced in Sales and Presales (both Academic and Corporate accounts), solution selling, professional presentations, market research, lead generation, targeted marketing, strategic planning and negotiating. PhD in Chemistry.

  • Elsevier - Solutions Manager- Global Key Accounts, Pharmaceutical Industry

    rennes 2014 - maintenant

  • Elsevier - Product Sales Manager – Corporate Accounts – France, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Israel & Italy

    rennes 2010 - 2014

  • Elsevier - Account Manager- Corporate Division (France)

    rennes 2009 - 2010

  • Elsevier - Account Manager- Academic & Government (New York)

    rennes 2006 - 2009

