Fabienne LEFEBVRE
Fabienne LEFEBVRE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Mairie de SIN LE NOBLE
- Assistante de Direction
1988 - maintenant
ORGECO (Bureau d'études)
- Assistante de Direction
1986 - 1988
TETRAMAT
- Assistante de Direction (Service du Personnel)
1981 - 1986
Ressorts Industrie
- Secrétaire Service Achats
NICE
1979 - 1981
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Céline HUBY
Jannick TERASCONI
Jérôme MONNIER
Marianne RALAMBO
Marion GAZET