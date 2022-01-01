Menu

Fabienne LEFEBVRE

Entreprises

  • Mairie de SIN LE NOBLE - Assistante de Direction

    1988 - maintenant

  • ORGECO (Bureau d'études) - Assistante de Direction

    1986 - 1988

  • TETRAMAT - Assistante de Direction (Service du Personnel)

    1981 - 1986

  • Ressorts Industrie - Secrétaire Service Achats

    NICE 1979 - 1981

