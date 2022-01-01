Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fabienne MARTELET
Ajouter
Fabienne MARTELET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
DIET ET BIO
- Responsable magasin
1994 - 2017
Formations
IUT DE GESTION (Besancon)
Besancon
1981 - 1983
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel