Fabienne MIGUEL RINALDI

Gennevilliers

Mes compétences :
Sales Territory
sales support
Inside Sales
Customer Service
Contact Centres > Call Centres
Customer Satisfaction
develop a large Internal
Cascading Style Sheets

  • Fedex Express - Promoted Senior Account Executive

    Gennevilliers 2011 - maintenant move to Toulouse , sales Territory : 31 and 81
    achieve Sales results 107,7% for FY11 Actual

  • Fedex Express - INSIDE SALES REPRESENTATIVE

    Gennevilliers 2000 - 2002 Development, prospection, negociation by phone
    close collaboration and communication with sales ,

  • Fedex Express - CALLCENTER AGENT

    Gennevilliers 1996 - 2000 Action Plan : Assiting peers to embrace change , presentation of the Managing Transition Model

  • Fedex Express - Attachée Commerciale Senior

    Gennevilliers 1996 - maintenant

  • TNT - Customer Relation Service Manager

  • TNT - Sales Coordinator

  • TNT - Inside Sales representative

  • TNT - TNT FRANCE

    1988 - 1993

  • AGF - ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE

    Puteaux 1987 - 1988 Sale and promotion of Financial products , Life insurance and Savong plans

