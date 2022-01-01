Fabienne MIGUEL RINALDI

-
Fedex Express
- Promoted Senior Account Executive
Gennevilliers
2011 - maintenant
move to Toulouse , sales Territory : 31 and 81
achieve Sales results 107,7% for FY11 Actual
Missions & Achievements
- Account Executive
2002 - 2011
Business development , prospection , negociation , presentation and promotion of new products and services to existing and new customers , promotion and training of automated solution
Work in collaboration with all departement : Operation , Billing , Customs , Inside Sales , Customer
Service to improve the customer experience , sales territory : 78 South
Missions & Achievements
- Inside Sales Representative
2000 - 2002
Development , prospection , negociation by phone
-Close collaboration and communication with Account Executive to achieve a common goal and business grow , transmission of Sales Lead , in charge of Paris , achieve Sales results 195% FY01
- Call Center Agent
1996 - 2000
Key entry point for customer's request
-Pick up , tracking , quotation
-Opening trace , transmission of sales lead , handle 70 calls per day
TNT
- Customer Relation Service Manager
1992 - 1993
Missions & Achievements : Mailfast Remail Division of TNT
In charge of Billing Issues , Order of supplies , direct link with customers and other division of the company , participate to sales meeting
TNT
- Sales Coordinator
1991 - 1992
Missions & Achievements : Mailfast remail Division of TNT
Work in close collaboration with sales manager , preparation of meeting , sales support
in charge of Global accounts
TNT
- Inside Sales representative
1988 - 1991
Missions & Achievements : Mailfast remail Division of TNT
Schedule appointment for Account Executive , prospection by phone
follow up of rate proposal , answer to customer's request
TNT
- TNT FRANCE
1988 - 1993
Missions & Achievements
- Account Executive
1987 - 1988
Sale and promotion of Financial Products , Life Insurance and Saving Plans
-Prospection and selling only to private individuals customers
AGF
- ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE
Puteaux
1987 - 1988
Sale and promotion of Financial products , Life insurance and Savong plans