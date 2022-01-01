Fabienne POUMEYROL

Apple care
- Technical support Representative, Technician Specialist, Soluton Engneer IRC
maintenant-Provide effective service over chat support for all worldwide internal representative using SNAK or Call Center Anywhere
-Give support on a wide range of technical and general queries over evolving tools
-Deal with AppleStore Genius Bar and Authorized Service Provider to isolate issue on part’s order in GSX and SAP
-Invoke Escalation Procedures within defined time frames
-Send tickets to appropriate Team
-Set quotation for billable repairs.
-Responsible for all aspects of the replacement / repair and follow up in SAP from initial contact with client, through to liaising with suppliers
-Deal with customer’s request for appeasement/refund/replacement
-Log/Validate all contacts Call Handling GCRM/iLog
-Resolve Incidents
-Sale Solution per Incident and AppleCare Protection Plan Services
-Decide which problems and queries should be further escalated
-Helped Customer Service team and handled refund with wired transfer and compensation process
AOL Lens
- Project management, Coaching for New Technical Support Representative Team
maintenant-Report Directly to team managers in order to get new tools and process apply for the new call center
-Analyse repport and offer solution accordingly
-Provide training on the job to others
-Help team’s agent to achieve their goals and ambitions
-Improve standards, monitor calls
-Developing and Delivering Training to new Teams
AOL Dublin
- Technical Support Representative, Sales Representative,Customer Service Representative
maintenant-High percentage of calls and resolution
-Distribute support on Operating System, Application and Networking Technologies
-Manage a number of existing and new client’s accounts.
-Provide a detailed weekly sales report to management
-Ensure adequate product knowledge to successfully sell the product range.
-Take a high volume of calls
-Deal with closed account for none respect of Term Of Use
-Deal with the billing and refund inquiries and process
-Find an efficient solution to customer’s issue
-Accurately log information into database
Apple Store
- Sale Executive-ATL
PARISmaintenantSale Executive and Acting as Team Leader for the Sales Team
-Deal with day to day activities in the team
-Set targets for the sales team
-Trained new sale executive, coached the team and gave feedback
-Responsible for signing Time Sheets and check Scheduling
-Point of contact and co-ordination with management and the team
-Give a solution to customer
-Reach targets set (close rate, customer satisfaction, BTB added, deal closer)
-Sell hardware and software to consumers and professionals
-Offer appropriate deal/quotation and BTB to customers
-Be customer satisfaction focused
Apple Store
- Senior Chat Sale Agent-Acting as Team Leader
PARISmaintenantResponsible for signing Time Sheets and Scheduling
Evaluate performances and reporting of the team
Deal with day to day activities
-Provide excellent customers experience , isolate customer’s needs and sell the best solutions accordingly over chat using LivePerson
-Reach target set (orders, income, conversion rate, numbers of chat)
-Offer quotation online to customer and explain billing process and financing solution
-Be Customer focused
-Have strong verbal and written communication
-Be able to work in a fast paced e-commerce environment
-Have an extensive knowledge of Apple products , technologies and tools
-Have an excellent understanding of on-line shopping
-Be able to work in minimal supervision
HSBC
- Payment Specialist
Paris2013 - maintenantBack Office duties
Call back for domestic and international Payments
SEPA
Fraud reporting
Trained in Risk and Compliance related subjects
Aware of AML regulations
Petrus Ky Primary and High School-Center of International English
- English Teacher
2010 - 2012Teach English to vietnamese students from the age of 7 to adults in a Primary School, High School and Language Center.