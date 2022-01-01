Menu

Fabienne POUMEYROL

GENEVA

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Apple care - Technical support Representative, Technician Specialist, Soluton Engneer IRC

    maintenant -Provide effective service over chat support for all worldwide internal representative using SNAK or Call Center Anywhere
    -Give support on a wide range of technical and general queries over evolving tools
    -Deal with AppleStore Genius Bar and Authorized Service Provider to isolate issue on part’s order in GSX and SAP
    -Invoke Escalation Procedures within defined time frames
    -Send tickets to appropriate Team
    -Set quotation for billable repairs.
    -Responsible for all aspects of the replacement / repair and follow up in SAP from initial contact with client, through to liaising with suppliers
    -Deal with customer’s request for appeasement/refund/replacement
    -Log/Validate all contacts Call Handling GCRM/iLog
    -Resolve Incidents
    -Sale Solution per Incident and AppleCare Protection Plan Services
    -Decide which problems and queries should be further escalated
    -Helped Customer Service team and handled refund with wired transfer and compensation process

  • AOL Lens - Project management, Coaching for New Technical Support Representative Team

    maintenant -Report Directly to team managers in order to get new tools and process apply for the new call center
    -Analyse repport and offer solution accordingly
    -Provide training on the job to others
    -Help team’s agent to achieve their goals and ambitions
    -Improve standards, monitor calls
    -Developing and Delivering Training to new Teams

  • AOL Dublin - Technical Support Representative, Sales Representative,Customer Service Representative

    maintenant -High percentage of calls and resolution
    -Distribute support on Operating System, Application and Networking Technologies
    -Manage a number of existing and new client’s accounts.
    -Provide a detailed weekly sales report to management
    -Ensure adequate product knowledge to successfully sell the product range.
    -Take a high volume of calls
    -Deal with closed account for none respect of Term Of Use
    -Deal with the billing and refund inquiries and process
    -Find an efficient solution to customer’s issue
    -Accurately log information into database

  • Apple Store - Sale Executive-ATL

    PARIS maintenant Sale Executive and Acting as Team Leader for the Sales Team
    -Deal with day to day activities in the team
    -Set targets for the sales team
    -Trained new sale executive, coached the team and gave feedback
    -Responsible for signing Time Sheets and check Scheduling
    -Point of contact and co-ordination with management and the team
    -Give a solution to customer
    -Reach targets set (close rate, customer satisfaction, BTB added, deal closer)
    -Sell hardware and software to consumers and professionals
    -Offer appropriate deal/quotation and BTB to customers
    -Be customer satisfaction focused

  • Apple Store - Senior Chat Sale Agent-Acting as Team Leader

    PARIS maintenant Responsible for signing Time Sheets and Scheduling
    Evaluate performances and reporting of the team
    Deal with day to day activities
    -Provide excellent customers experience , isolate customer’s needs and sell the best solutions accordingly over chat using LivePerson
    -Reach target set (orders, income, conversion rate, numbers of chat)
    -Offer quotation online to customer and explain billing process and financing solution
    -Be Customer focused
    -Have strong verbal and written communication
    -Be able to work in a fast paced e-commerce environment
    -Have an extensive knowledge of Apple products , technologies and tools
    -Have an excellent understanding of on-line shopping
    -Be able to work in minimal supervision

  • HSBC - Payment Specialist

    Paris 2013 - maintenant Back Office duties
    Call back for domestic and international Payments
    SEPA
    Fraud reporting
    Trained in Risk and Compliance related subjects
    Aware of AML regulations

  • Petrus Ky Primary and High School-Center of International English - English Teacher

    2010 - 2012 Teach English to vietnamese students from the age of 7 to adults in a Primary School, High School and Language Center.

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée