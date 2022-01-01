Retail
Fabienne STURIANO
Fabienne STURIANO
BONDY
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Management
Distribution
Communication
Marketing
Entreprises
Darty
- RESPONSABLE COMMERCIALE B TO B RÉGION GRAND EST
BONDY
2012 - maintenant
Darty
- CHEF DE PRODUITS RÉGIONAL SUD EST
BONDY
2006 - 2012
Darty
- CHEF DE PRODUITS FILIALE PEM SON TÉLÉPHONE MICRO INFORMATIQUE TV
BONDY
1992 - 2006
Formations
IAE
Aix En Provence
1990 - 1992
Dpae
Réseau
Anne Sophie DUMONT
Bruno DOYEN
Christophe BONNIER
Christophe GHESQUIERES
Emmanuelle DA ROCHA PETIT
Fabienne REVELAT
Gérard ARMENTANO
Gheerbrant THOMAS
Pascal DEFAUX
Yann MASSON