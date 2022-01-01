Fabrice TOUBIANA, MBA, PMP

Within the EMEA digital team, I’m in charge of leading global project management and implementation of digital marketing programs.

I administrate the PIM (Product information Management) and PRM (Partner Relationship Management) platforms.

I manage advanced digital applications such as the Lexmark Printer advisor and Tarkett Roomdesigner.

In charge of defining requirements and managing projects with all the EMEA business units, marketing teams, developers and service providers.



►Analyse the market/customers needs and define a SOW (statement of work) functionnal and technical.

►Follow the project plan and make sure timing & milestones are repected

►Maintain global communication around the projects and update the teams on the project status.

►Follow the evolutions of the web technology in order to define the best option for each project an achieve the best ROI.



MBA graduated PMP certified with a proven record of managing sales and marketing web projects in an international environment.

Creative and organised team worker, I’m always looking for technology evolutions for solutions optimisation.



Specialties:

♦Project Management / Web Marketing

♦PIM Management and Administration

♦PRM/CRM/SFA system implementation with advanced modules: Elearning/Loyalty gifts shop

♦Multicanal database publishing

♦Asset Management / Asset Acquisition

♦ROI analytics and metrics

♦Work language : English.TOEIC 870 / 1000



Mes compétences :

Ergonomie

Emarketing

MBA

International

Gestion de projet

MDM/PIM

Adobe Flash

Adobe Dreamweaver

Content Management System

Adobe InDesign CS5

Emailing