Fabrice TOUBIANA, MBA, PMP

Puteaux

En résumé

Within the EMEA digital team, I’m in charge of leading global project management and implementation of digital marketing programs.
I administrate the PIM (Product information Management) and PRM (Partner Relationship Management) platforms.
I manage advanced digital applications such as the Lexmark Printer advisor and Tarkett Roomdesigner.
In charge of defining requirements and managing projects with all the EMEA business units, marketing teams, developers and service providers.

►Analyse the market/customers needs and define a SOW (statement of work) functionnal and technical.
►Follow the project plan and make sure timing & milestones are repected
►Maintain global communication around the projects and update the teams on the project status.
►Follow the evolutions of the web technology in order to define the best option for each project an achieve the best ROI.

MBA graduated PMP certified with a proven record of managing sales and marketing web projects in an international environment.
Creative and organised team worker, I’m always looking for technology evolutions for solutions optimisation.

Specialties:
♦Project Management / Web Marketing
♦PIM Management and Administration
♦PRM/CRM/SFA system implementation with advanced modules: Elearning/Loyalty gifts shop
♦Multicanal database publishing
♦Asset Management / Asset Acquisition
♦ROI analytics and metrics
♦Work language : English.TOEIC 870 / 1000

Mes compétences :
Ergonomie
Emarketing
MBA
International
Gestion de projet
MDM/PIM
Adobe Flash
Adobe Dreamweaver
Content Management System
Adobe InDesign CS5
Emailing

Entreprises

  • Tarkett - Senior Digital Project Manager EMEA / PIM Administrator

    Puteaux 2011 - maintenant Marketing database Manager

    PIM Administrator
    > Product Database, structure definition, nomenclature enrichment, master defibition.
    > Assets base (image, documents..) ,image acquisition integration and development
    > Multicanal Publishing content Plateform (EMEA 46 global websites / multiple ministes / product tools)
    > Training and support of key users EMEA , product manager, marcom manager, segment manager, local network coordinators.

    Project Management of new fonctionalities
    integration with other systems.SAP, Roomdesigner visualtisation tool, mobile websites, multiple criteria search engine.

    test it here : http://home.tarkett.com/roomdesigner

  • LEXMARK - PRM/CRM Project Manager Worldwide

    Suresnes 2005 - 2011 PRM (partner CRM) Project Management / product database
    Implementation training and Support at WW level
    Printer Advisor (XML+Ajax)
    test it here : http://193.110.207.17/advisor/index.php?co=fr

  • Consultant independant - Freelance MOA project manager / digital consultant

    2003 - 2005 - MOA / define requirements for the creation of print & web sales tools
    - manage project and drive providers to build the tools + testing

  • Future France - Magazine Manager

    1996 - 2003 Business Manager "computer Arts Magazine" for sales &marketing

    -Marketing & sales manager
    -Managed 4 personns
    -Work on the marketing/editorial & business strategy
    -SFA tahiti/aloa usage an enrichment

Formations

