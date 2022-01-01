Menu

Fadhila GZOUNI

KEF VILLE NATALE

Entreprises

  • ITALCAR SA - Attachée Commerciale

    2016 - maintenant Commerciale IVECO & Réseau ITALCAR

  • CAG Commerce &Services - Gérante Fondatrice

    2011 - 2015 Accessoires Automobile & Lubrifiants

  • Ennakl - Directrice commerciale

    Tunis 2010 - 2010 Agence officielle Ennakel Mnihla Vente VN

  • Auto Garage Équipements - Directrice commerciale

    2007 - 2009 Vente équipements de garage & Matériel de diagnostic

  • L'expert de l'automobile - Responsable commerciale Mitsubishi

    2005 - 2007 Agence officielle le moteur Vente VN

  • Confort Sécurité Automobile - Technico commerciale

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • ISET RADES (Tunis)

    Tunis 2001 - 2004 BTS électro mécanique-Mécatronique

  • Centre De Formation De Machinisme Agricole (Le Kef)

    Le Kef 1999 - 2001 BTP électro mécanique-Diagnostic Automobile

