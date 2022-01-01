Retail
Fadhila GZOUNI
Fadhila GZOUNI
KEF VILLE NATALE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
ITALCAR SA
- Attachée Commerciale
2016 - maintenant
Commerciale IVECO & Réseau ITALCAR
CAG Commerce &Services
- Gérante Fondatrice
2011 - 2015
Accessoires Automobile & Lubrifiants
Ennakl
- Directrice commerciale
Tunis
2010 - 2010
Agence officielle Ennakel Mnihla Vente VN
Auto Garage Équipements
- Directrice commerciale
2007 - 2009
Vente équipements de garage & Matériel de diagnostic
L'expert de l'automobile
- Responsable commerciale Mitsubishi
2005 - 2007
Agence officielle le moteur Vente VN
Confort Sécurité Automobile
- Technico commerciale
2003 - 2005
Formations
ISET RADES (Tunis)
Tunis
2001 - 2004
BTS électro mécanique-Mécatronique
Centre De Formation De Machinisme Agricole (Le Kef)
Le Kef
1999 - 2001
BTP électro mécanique-Diagnostic Automobile
Réseau
Ahmed BOUHANI
Amira ZRELLI
Flottes Automobiles - GESTION DE FLOTTE AUTOMOBILE
