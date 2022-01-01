Fadi FABOUJAMRA (ABOUJAMRA)

Dr. Abou Jamra is a Managing Partner and co-founder at Ihtiraf Cont & Trad and iCeiling Ltd, a construction and manufacturing company, based in Qatar and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

He graduated high school at Notre dame de Jamhour 1990, received his bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering from McGill University 1994; his Masters in Engineering Management, from The George Washington University, 1998. In 2021, he obtained his Doctorate in Business Administration from lÉcole Supérieure des Affaires.

His experience in construction is built on the various positions he took, from site engineer in his early beginnings to Project & Plant Manager, all the way up to Country Manager; the various scope of responsibilities he handled which included Engineering & Operations, Contracts & Claims negotiations, Planning & Cost Control, Quality Management & Control, Estimation & Business Development; the various types of projects covered Oil & Gas, Industrial & Commercial Projects; and finally the countries he worked in covering Nigeria, Botswana, Kenya, South Sudan, the United States, Lebanon, Iraq, Qatar & KSA. Apart from his career he is a dedicated sportsman 2nd Dan Aikido, 200YTT Yogi, Triathlete & Surfer. He is also President of the ASHRAE oryx Chapter & PMI member