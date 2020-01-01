Fadwa JERBI

Mes compétences :
.NET
Sharepoint (2007/2010/2013/2016/2019/Online)
Azure IaaS
PowerShell for Admin
O365
Javascript
Android
ASP.Net
Entreprises
Microsoft
- Premier Field Engineer
Tunis2018 - maintenant
Microsoft Maroc
- Senior Customer Engineer
casablanca 2018 - maintenant
African development bank
- International SharePoint Consultant
2014 - 2014In charge of two solutions used by the Quality Assurance and Results Department (ORQR)
* a SharePoint solution -Integrated safeguards tracking system ( ISTS ) -
* a Java Spring solution : Climate safeguards system
my main roles for these two solution was to ensure :
* Testing of delivered versions
* Coding of new improvements / requirements
* Deployment of new patches
* Maintain environment stability
* Training for users and I had a help desk role in case an issue occurs or a difficulty is encountered.
African developement bank
- SharePoint Assistant
2012 - 2014
NetSystem
- Sharepoint developper - internship
Tunis - Cité El Khadhra2011 - 2012Developing an e-recruitment SharePoint 2010 portal:
* defining and implementing different functionalities such as :
• Gathering candidates information and relatives documents,
• Organizing applications ( each candidate within its application),
• Organizing interviews,
• designing and implementing different workflows using NetProcess ( a Netsystem’s product),
• Searching different entities by criteria,
* using SharePoint lists for the persistence,
* implementing different custom forms,
* implementing different WebParts,
* changing looks of the portal (master page, ribbons, cascading styling sheets..Etc)
* using The SharePoint Service Locator pattern within the implementation,
* SCRUM methodology was chosen.
Maalouf TELECOM
- WinDev developper
2011 - 2011* A windows based application to ensure the management of sales within the commercial departement
* the use of WinDev version 14
* A training concerning samsung mobile phones - especially smartphones - with a jordanian trainer who came from dubai filial.
Makina corpus
- Développeur Android
Toulouse2010 - 2010Réalisation d’une application sous une plateforme Androïde. Il s’agit d’un bloc notes en synchronisation avec Google Docs.
Onward Tunisie
- Développeur .net
PARIS2009 - 2009Notre tâche a été de faire la migration d'une application WIN32 réalisée en VB.NET vers un système basé sur les technologies web. Le projet consistait à faire deux applications : une version web réalisée en ASP.NET et une deuxième WIN32. Celle-ci consiste à remplir les lacunes des navigateurs afin de répondre aux besoins fixées par l’ancienne application (exécution des scripts sur un poste client).
Société tunisienne de télémarketing
- Assistance commerciale
2007 - 2008Dépanner les internautes clients du FAI Neuf Cegetel (France) et leur offrir un support commercial (matériels et logiciels) pour l’utilisation d’Internet et téléphonie.