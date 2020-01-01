Menu

Fadwa JERBI

Tunis

En résumé

Mes compétences :
.NET
Sharepoint (2007/2010/2013/2016/2019/Online)
Azure IaaS
PowerShell for Admin
O365
Javascript
Android
ASP.Net

Entreprises

  • Microsoft - Premier Field Engineer

    Tunis 2018 - maintenant

  • Microsoft Maroc - Senior Customer Engineer

    casablanca 2018 - maintenant

  • African development bank - International SharePoint Consultant

    2014 - 2014 In charge of two solutions used by the Quality Assurance and Results Department (ORQR)

    * a SharePoint solution -Integrated safeguards tracking system ( ISTS ) -
    * a Java Spring solution : Climate safeguards system

    my main roles for these two solution was to ensure :

    * Testing of delivered versions
    * Coding of new improvements / requirements
    * Deployment of new patches
    * Maintain environment stability
    * Training for users and I had a help desk role in case an issue occurs or a difficulty is encountered.

  • African developement bank - SharePoint Assistant

    2012 - 2014

  • NetSystem - Sharepoint developper - internship

    Tunis - Cité El Khadhra 2011 - 2012 Developing an e-recruitment SharePoint 2010 portal:
    * defining and implementing different functionalities such as :
    • Gathering candidates information and relatives documents,
    • Organizing applications ( each candidate within its application),
    • Organizing interviews,
    • designing and implementing different workflows using NetProcess ( a Netsystem’s product),
    • Searching different entities by criteria,
    * using SharePoint lists for the persistence,
    * implementing different custom forms,
    * implementing different WebParts,
    * changing looks of the portal (master page, ribbons, cascading styling sheets..Etc)
    * using The SharePoint Service Locator pattern within the implementation,
    * SCRUM methodology was chosen.

  • Maalouf TELECOM - WinDev developper

    2011 - 2011 * A windows based application to ensure the management of sales within the commercial departement
    * the use of WinDev version 14
    * A training concerning samsung mobile phones - especially smartphones - with a jordanian trainer who came from dubai filial.

  • Makina corpus - Développeur Android

    Toulouse 2010 - 2010 Réalisation d’une application sous une plateforme Androïde. Il s’agit d’un bloc notes en synchronisation avec Google Docs.

  • Onward Tunisie - Développeur .net

    PARIS 2009 - 2009 Notre tâche a été de faire la migration d'une application WIN32 réalisée en VB.NET vers un système basé sur les technologies web. Le projet consistait à faire deux applications : une version web réalisée en ASP.NET et une deuxième WIN32. Celle-ci consiste à remplir les lacunes des navigateurs afin de répondre aux besoins fixées par l’ancienne application (exécution des scripts sur un poste client).

  • Société tunisienne de télémarketing - Assistance commerciale

    2007 - 2008 Dépanner les internautes clients du FAI Neuf Cegetel (France) et leur offrir un support commercial (matériels et logiciels) pour l’utilisation d’Internet et téléphonie.

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur D'Informatique (L'Ariana)

    L'Ariana 2006 - 2011

