Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Farid SAFFRI
Ajouter
Farid SAFFRI
chef d'entreprise
FARID GENERAL SERVICE
chef d'entreprise
HASSI MESSAOUD
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FARID GENERAL SERVICE
- Chef d'entreprise
Commercial | HASSI MESSAOUD
2008 - maintenant
responable de toute les actions commerciale soit achat ou vente
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel