Farida ZERNADJI

-
TCSA- METKA
- SITE MANAGER ASSISTANT & INTERPRETER
2014 - maintenant
METKA S.A.
SITE MANAGER ASSISTANT (INTERPRETER)- POWER PLANT EL HAMMA-TCSA
METKA S.A.
mars 2014 – Aujourd'hui (6 mois)ALGER
PROJECT : MOBILE GAS TURBINES-08X20MW- POWER PROJECT/GE
- Assisting the site manager
- Attending regular site meetings with professionals involved in the project (i.e.
civil engineers, site manager, piping engineers etc.) and the client who has commissioned the construction
- Complete the relevant daily documentation related to the works in the site (progress reports- access and exit authorisations- meeting pv...
- At all times comply with company policies, procedures and instructions.
- Translate needed documents
- Interpret for site manager and the client and facilitate effective communication between them either by phone or in official or formal meetings
- prepare monthly timesheet and count the hours worked by employees
- move in the site in order to facilitate communication between employees and expatriate managers and engineers
(en cours)1 projet
-
TELE-OSN SERVICE
- HEAD OF TEL-OSN SERVICE
2014 - 2014
TASKS:
* Contact existing and potential OSN regional customers according to preset outbound campaigns.
* Handle customer inquiries, complaints, payments' extension and service requests.
* To achieve individual retention and revenue targets and exceed within set deadlines.
* Consistently update and maintain an awareness of competitor activity.
* Complete all paper and system based records. ;
* Actively contribute, participate and work effectively towards attaining the team's business goals To repair trust and increase customer retention by winning back customer loyalty. ;
-
CEPROM
- RECRUITMENT MANAGER
2013 - 2013
TASKS:
* Manage the entire recruitment process Assessment of needs of CEPROM's clients.
* Define and implement the job descriptions in collaboration with the sales Manager and clients to definite their HR needs.
* Maintain relationship with recruitment partners and feedback on performance.
* Update the CV bank of the company ;
* Analyzing CVS : Receive and analyze applications based on vacancies, ;
* Uploading job adverts onto external websites. ;
* Preparation of employment contracts and new starter packs in a timely manner. ;
* Creating job adverts: Prepare and disseminate job announcements on various interactive media products (Emploitic, Linkedin, Viadeo, etc. ...) ;
* Phonic and face to face interviews ;
* Ensure all vacancies have been closed and removed from all internal/external websites.
* Sending the welcome email to new starters on their 1st day including relevant attachments, job description etc.
* Reporting of activity (weekly and monthly)
* Participation in forums and job fairs,
* Drafting job specifications ;
* Prepare ANEM correspondences
Social Media
* Management of Social Media channels for recruitment attraction - Facebook, LinkedIn.
* Establish and manage a virtual community CEPROM on the main professional social networks (Linkedin & Viadeo)
* Build new channels/groups where necessary.
* Maintain and improve channels. ;
* Attract more followers and keep them engaged. ;
* Manage social media communities, responding to questions and mediating productive discussions
* Keeping abreast of new technologies and channels within the social media arena.
* Actively source new channels or opportunities to market.
* Update and improve pages where possible, including embedding photos/basic HTML Coding. ;
-
AATFA
- HEAD OF SOURCING AND
2012 - 2012
TRCTUITMENT LANAGER
AATFA CONSULTING. Algiers,Algeria www.aatfa.com
TASKS:
* Head of recruitment and career pole ;
* Collect, analyze and validate recruitment needs of the requesting department,
* Definite the position to be filled and the candidate's profile (training, skills ...).
* Selection of modes of communication of the offer with the various methods of research Applications: Internet or newspaper advertisements, active steps(demarches) (direct approach, forums, schools ...), etc.. according to the defined need.
* Selection of the candidate.
* Entering candidacies in the CVbank ;
* Participate in external candidate search (hunting profile)
* Preparation of employment contracts and new starter packs in a timely manner.
* Updating of reports and CV bank of the company. ;
* In charge of telephone interviews and salary negotiation. ;
* Reporting monthly activities. ;
* Prepare ANEM correspondences and contracts of the selected candidates.
* Ensure all vacancies have been closed and removed from all internal/external websites. Sending the welcome email to new starters on their 1st day including relevant attachments, job description etc.
Social Media
* Management of Social Media channels for recruitment attraction - Facebook, LinkedIn. ;
* Build new channels/groups where necessary. ;
* Maintain and improve channels. Attract more followers and keep them engaged.
* Manage social media communities, responding to questions and mediating productive Discussions
* Keeping abreast of new technologies and channels within the social media arena.
* Actively source new channels or opportunities to market
* Update and improve pages where possible, including imbedding photos/basic HTML coding.
Other Administration Tasks
* Replenish printed recruitment forms and ensure they are kept up to date
* Updating the appraisal system with new joiners, leavers and changes of line
managers/job titles.
-
AATFA
- RECRUITMENT ASSISTANT
2012 - 2012
-
Construction Company
- RECRUITMENT ASSISTANT
2011 - 2012
KOU.G.C BTPH. Algiers, ALGERIA www.kougc.dz
Working within strong Construction Company, responsible for providing key administrative support to the recruitment team throughout the entire recruitment cycle for a wide range of Vacancies.
TASKS :
* Responsible for providing support to Managers and candidates during the recruitment process including arranging interviews,
* advising on recruitment queries, ;
* issuing employment contracts, interviewing, ;
* screening CV's, administering testing for candidates as well as producing weekly reporting together with all other day to day tasks that the recruitment team cover.
* Pivotal in driving our social media presence as well as managing the temporary recruitment.
* Key Responsibilities and Accountabilities Recruitment
* Manage recruitment email inbox. Responding to / forwarding emails in the recruitment ;
* Mailbox in a timely manner. ;
* Arranging interviews, preparing interview rooms and sending out confirmations.
* Assisting the recruitment team with all administration tasks connected with recruitment activities
* Maintaining and organizing the recruitment archive folders for 12 months
* Uploading job adverts onto external websites. ;
* When required, search CV database sites and social media channels for candidates and contact them regarding roles. Sending recognition of receipt emails to employees who have referred candidates and logging referral forms on system.
* Completion and circulation of the weekly vacancy report and vacancy statistics spreadsheets.
* Updating the recruitment intranet pages. ;
-
The Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights
- OPERATIONAL ASSISTANT
2010 - 2011
I held the position of Operations Assistant in the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights. Recruited in the project entitled "For an Active Citizenship" in collaboration with the; International Committee for the Development of Peoples CISP, an Italian NGO, and funded by the European Commission. Directly attached to the Regional President of LADDH and the Transversal Director of CISP. I was Responsible for providing administrative services and Logistic monitoring in order to ensure effective and efficient operations, I was asked to work in three areas:
1 - Training Activities:
Main Activities:
* Prepare schedules of trainings and siminars ;
* Booking meeting rooms ;
* Prepare and Control equipments (Data - show - projection table...)
* Preparation of the necessary documentation for trainings and seminars.
2-Archive and Library:
* Inventory of more than 4000 books.
* Loan and return of books of the LADDH library.
-
MOULOUD MAMMERI University
- TEACHER
2008 - 2010
Teacher of English
-
EURL VOX ALGERIE
- Traducteur adaptateur
2007 - 2007
responsible for the translation of audiovisual script movies, documentaries etc ... and as doubler actor.