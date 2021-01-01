Farida ZERNADJI

Determined and proactive Site Manager Assistant / Interpreter and Recruitment Executive who works with a sense of urgency to anticipate the needs of senior-level executives. Thrives in a fast paced, dynamic environment. Excels at analyzing, prioritizing and completing tasks while exhibiting professionalism and sound judgment.



Excellent negotiation and problem solving skills. Proved ability to manage an office. Interact productively with people from diverse backgrounds. Perform quality work and complete it on time.

Spécialisations :Administration,Translation and interpreting,Recruitment, Headhunting,Human Resources, Client

Management,Interview Skills





Industries Handled: Construction - Oil & Gas – power plants





Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Commercial

Logistique

Microsoft office

Langue française et culture

Langue anglaise

Langue arabe

salary negotiation

verbal skills

problem solving

manage an office

key administrative support

budgets

administering testing

TranSlate

Time management

Quality Control

Quality Assurance

Preparation of employment contracts and new starte

Meeting planning

Manage social media communities

Manage recruitment email inbox

Mail management

Interview Skills

Human Resources

Global Positioning System

GSM

Excellent negotiation

Database management

Client Management