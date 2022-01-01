Menu

Fariza AFKIR

PARIS

En résumé

Self starter with strong combined with acknowledged vision and leadership skills.

Highly motivated IT & TELECOM Engineer with a consistent track record of success and a deep undestanding of the business with direct and channel management experience in the French Market.

With Expertise and passion, I created TEKLOUD to offer a wide range of IT & TELECOM services and customized solutions ,designed to exceed our customers' expectations in every industrial sector.

Mes compétences :
Cloud
Cloud computing
COMMERCE
COMPUTING
E commerce
IT services
Mobility
Web
Web Development

Entreprises

  • TEKLOUD - Managing Director

    2010 - maintenant

  • IBELEM - Channel Sales Manager

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2007 - 2010

  • ETIC SOFTWARE - Ingénieur Technico-Commercial

    2006 - 2007

Formations

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies (Lille)

    Lille 2004 - 2005 MASTER OF E-BUSINESS

  • Université Lille 1 Sciences Et Technologies (Lille)

    Lille 2003 - 2005 TELECOM ENGINEER

    Telecom Lille 1 - Ecole d'Ingénieurs

  • Ecole Supérieure En Telecommunication Et Management ESTEM (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1999 - 2003 COMPUTER NETWORK & SYSTEM ENGINEER