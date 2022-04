Good morning/ evening.I am a good student who stated secondary school in secred heart college of douala then went in dauphine after my gce o level both science and art ad did two years an took my gce a science level now i am a francophone schooling in istdi douala i am doin technique.jai donc viré apres mon gce de engleophne a fr ancophone et je fait chaudronerie.i will be very hapy to collaborate with you all tanks.May God bless you all.