Farouk GHARBI

Formations
The Densus Group, Department Of State USA (Tunis)
Tunis
2018 - 2018
Immediate Action Multiple Threat Tactical Training Course
Royal Marines Commando (Tunis)
Tunis
2018 - 2018
Urban Battle Course / Close Quarters Battle
Force De Gendarmerie Europeenne (Tunis)
Tunis
2018 - 2018
Tactical Medical Instructor level 1
UK Cabinet Tunisia / Counter Terrorism Policing (London)
London
2018 - maintenant
Critical incident managment (Terrorist Attack)
ATA USA (Tunis)
Tunis
2018 - 2018
Critical Incident Managment
United States Institute Of Peace / INL (Tunis)
Tunis
2018 - 2018
Elders learning and assesment in the security field
EPC And Counter Terrorism Policing/ UK (Tunis)
Tunis
2018 - 2018
Scenario and Workshop preperation
Ng (Tn)
Tn
2017 - 2018
Special forces course National Guard (operator)
Application School For NG Officers (Nabeul)
Nabeul
2016 - 2017
Académie Militaire De L'Armée De Terre (Fondouk El Jedid)
Fondouk El Jedid
2013 - 2016
Master degree in Electromechanical engineering+ Officer certificate
Electromécanique
École Préparatoire Aux Ecoles D'Ingénieurs ESSTHS (Hammem Sousse)
Hammem Sousse
2011 - 2013
1er cycle physique chimie
PC