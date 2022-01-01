Menu

Farouk GHARBI

SOUSSE

  • The Densus Group, Department Of State USA (Tunis)

    Tunis 2018 - 2018 Immediate Action Multiple Threat Tactical Training Course

  • Royal Marines Commando (Tunis)

    Tunis 2018 - 2018 Urban Battle Course / Close Quarters Battle

  • Force De Gendarmerie Europeenne (Tunis)

    Tunis 2018 - 2018 Tactical Medical Instructor level 1

  • UK Cabinet Tunisia / Counter Terrorism Policing (London)

    London 2018 - maintenant Critical incident managment (Terrorist Attack)

  • ATA USA (Tunis)

    Tunis 2018 - 2018 Critical Incident Managment

  • United States Institute Of Peace / INL (Tunis)

    Tunis 2018 - 2018 Elders learning and assesment in the security field

  • EPC And Counter Terrorism Policing/ UK (Tunis)

    Tunis 2018 - 2018 Scenario and Workshop preperation

  • Ng (Tn)

    Tn 2017 - 2018 Special forces course National Guard (operator)

  • Application School For NG Officers (Nabeul)

    Nabeul 2016 - 2017

  • Académie Militaire De L'Armée De Terre (Fondouk El Jedid)

    Fondouk El Jedid 2013 - 2016 Master degree in Electromechanical engineering+ Officer certificate

    Electromécanique

  • École Préparatoire Aux Ecoles D'Ingénieurs ESSTHS (Hammem Sousse)

    Hammem Sousse 2011 - 2013 1er cycle physique chimie

    PC

