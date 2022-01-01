CURRICULUM VITAE

ETAT CIVIL

Nom : COULIBALY

Prénoms : Safiatou Mamadou

Date et lieu de naissance : Le 29/07/1986

Fils de : Mamadou Lamine et de Salimata Sacko

Situation Matrimoniale : Célibataire

Nationalité : Malienne

Adresse : Domicilié à Baco Djicoroni

Contact : (223) 68 86 84 58/71 61 41 56

Email : safiatoumamadoucoulibaly@gmail.com



DIPLOMES OBTENUS

 1999-2000 : Diplôme d’Etudes fondamentales (DEF) à l’école Fondamentale de Baco Djicoroni.



 2003-2004 : Baccalauréat Malien (BAC) série (SHT) au Lycée Doniba Samoukan de Baco Djicoroni.



 2006-2007 : Diplôme d’Etude Universitaire Général (DEUG II) en Science de l’Education à la faculté des Lettres, langues, Arts et Sciences Humaines (FLASH) à Bamako





 2007-2008 : Licence en Science de l’Education à la faculté des Lettres, langues, Arts et Sciences Humaines (FLASH) à Bamako



 2008-2009 : Maitrise en Science de l’Education à la faculté des Lettres, langues, Arts et Sciences Humaines (FLASH) à Bamako



EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES :

 2010 -2014 : Formation à l’informatique ( Word, Excel, Windows, power point et Internet)





CONNAISSANCE LINGUISTIQUE :



Langues Ecrite Parlée

Français Très Bien Très Bien

Anglais Passable Passable

Allemande Passable Passable

Bamanankan Passable Très Bien

LOISIRS :



Lecture, Voyage, Sports.



Mes compétences :

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel