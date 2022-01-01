Menu

CURRICULUM VITAE
ETAT CIVIL
Nom : COULIBALY
Prénoms : Safiatou Mamadou
Date et lieu de naissance : Le 29/07/1986
Fils de : Mamadou Lamine et de Salimata Sacko
Situation Matrimoniale : Célibataire
Nationalité : Malienne
Adresse : Domicilié à Baco Djicoroni
Contact : (223) 68 86 84 58/71 61 41 56
Email : safiatoumamadoucoulibaly@gmail.com

DIPLOMES OBTENUS
 1999-2000 : Diplôme d’Etudes fondamentales (DEF) à l’école Fondamentale de Baco Djicoroni.

 2003-2004 : Baccalauréat Malien (BAC) série (SHT) au Lycée Doniba Samoukan de Baco Djicoroni.

 2006-2007 : Diplôme d’Etude Universitaire Général (DEUG II) en Science de l’Education à la faculté des Lettres, langues, Arts et Sciences Humaines (FLASH) à Bamako


 2007-2008 : Licence en Science de l’Education à la faculté des Lettres, langues, Arts et Sciences Humaines (FLASH) à Bamako

 2008-2009 : Maitrise en Science de l’Education à la faculté des Lettres, langues, Arts et Sciences Humaines (FLASH) à Bamako

EXPERIENCES PROFESSIONNELLES :
 2010 -2014 : Formation à l’informatique ( Word, Excel, Windows, power point et Internet)


CONNAISSANCE LINGUISTIQUE :

Langues Ecrite Parlée
Français Très Bien Très Bien
Anglais Passable Passable
Allemande Passable Passable
Bamanankan Passable Très Bien
LOISIRS :

Lecture, Voyage, Sports.

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

