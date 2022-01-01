Fateh KRAIEM

Looking to enhance my knowledge and utilize my skills and experience in a new dynamic field of work.

Highly motivated, determined, optimistic, very good interpersonal skills and forward thinking.



Mes compétences :

Cementing

Drectionnal drilling well surveying MWD-LWD

Mud logging

Well completion

Drilling special operation (coring, fishing, side

Well operation ( wire line, coiled tubing, snubbin

Open hole logging cased hole & production logging

Artificial lift

Process controll, instrumentation and valves

Water injection

Piping system

Oil & gas processing

Corrosion

HSEQ in the production facilities

Offshore production facilities

Production field operations