Menu

Fateh KRAIEM

GABES

En résumé

Looking to enhance my knowledge and utilize my skills and experience in a new dynamic field of work.
Highly motivated, determined, optimistic, very good interpersonal skills and forward thinking.

Mes compétences :
Cementing
Drectionnal drilling well surveying MWD-LWD
Mud logging
Well completion
Drilling special operation (coring, fishing, side
Well operation ( wire line, coiled tubing, snubbin
Open hole logging cased hole & production logging
Artificial lift
Process controll, instrumentation and valves
Water injection
Piping system
Oil & gas processing
Corrosion
HSEQ in the production facilities
Offshore production facilities
Production field operations

Entreprises

  • Compagnie tunisienne de forage - Floorman

    2018 - maintenant

Formations

  • OIL AND GAS INSTITUTE OF MONASTIR OGIM (Monastir)

    Monastir 2014 - 2015 Petroleum senior technician

    CERTIFICATES
    Instrumentation (APC training center)
    HSEQ

  • Sectorial Training Center For Building And Drilling Gabes Tunisia (Gabès)

    Gabès 2012 - 2014 Senior technician diploma in drilling ( assistant tool pusher )

    Final year project : BOP and Well Control

  • Higher Institute Of Computer Science And Multimedia Gabes Tunisia (Gabès)

    Gabès 2011 - 2012 senior technician

    just one year (not completed)

Réseau