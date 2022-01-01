Fateh MERRAD

Responsibility with them like (AMD, Atomic Industrie, SPEC, Huet Brothers, Casemachine, BL'QE Geneve, Supercar System, Slyde ) and other companies
Specialties :
- Certified Expert by Solidworks design software.
- Having strong management skills with the ability to work under pressure and target oriented.
- Having very good computer skills, and other in graphic design and sketching.
- I had also the opportunity to win several international competitions.
- Multi-faceted Designer of Transportation and Consumer Products.
- Diverse Product Design background.
- Creation of innovative products (Sketching, 3D modeling, Renderings.
- 3D Scan & 3D Print experience using CREAFORM & Stratasys products
Mes compétences :
Dessin industriel
Mécanique
Design
Dynamique
Conception mécanique