Fateh MERRAD

ROUIBA

Responsibility with them like (AMD, Atomic Industrie, SPEC, Huet Brothers, Casemachine, BL'QE Geneve, Supercar System, Slyde ) and other companies

Specialties :
- Certified Expert by Solidworks design software.
- Having strong management skills with the ability to work under pressure and target oriented.
- Having very good computer skills, and other in graphic design and sketching.
- I had also the opportunity to win several international competitions.
- Multi-faceted Designer of Transportation and Consumer Products.
- Diverse Product Design background.
- Creation of innovative products (Sketching, 3D modeling, Renderings.
- 3D Scan & 3D Print experience using CREAFORM & Stratasys products

Dessin industriel
Mécanique
Design
Dynamique
Conception mécanique

  • Designer Product - Designer Product at Freelance

    2010 - maintenant Modélisation CAO SOLIDWORKS - Voiture AUDI R8 - Modélisation, volumique, Surfacique & mécanismes

    Créations DAO PHOTOSHOP - Design des voitures pour les concours Internationaux - Esquisses, Tablette graphique

    Création PAO (PHOTOSHOP+ILLUSTRATOR + INDESIGN) - Créations Publicitaires, Chartes graphiques, et tous travaux d’impréssion

  • University Of Sciences And Technology Houari Boumediene (USTHB) (Algiers)

    Algiers 2006 - 2012

