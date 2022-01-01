Fateh MESSAOUDENE

An enthusiastic, ambitious and professional individual who has a proven track record of achieving results in highly competitive environments. A true sales professional who is driven to hunt for new business,.Fateh is a talented technical seller who can enhance the performance of any business by using his energy, drive and commitment to succeed to build outstanding relationships with customers and drive overall revenue growth. His performance is results driven and as a quick learner he is fast at absorbing new ideas and adapting to changing scenarios. Right now he is looking for a suitable managerial or marketing position with a company that is renowned for hiring exceptional people and for giving them unparalleled opportunities to build their careers and capabilities