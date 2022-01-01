Menu

Fateh MESSAOUDENE

AOKAS

En résumé

An enthusiastic, ambitious and professional individual who has a proven track record of achieving results in highly competitive environments. A true sales professional who is driven to hunt for new business,.Fateh is a talented technical seller who can enhance the performance of any business by using his energy, drive and commitment to succeed to build outstanding relationships with customers and drive overall revenue growth. His performance is results driven and as a quick learner he is fast at absorbing new ideas and adapting to changing scenarios. Right now he is looking for a suitable managerial or marketing position with a company that is renowned for hiring exceptional people and for giving them unparalleled opportunities to build their careers and capabilities

Entreprises

  • DZ GATE - Technico commercial

    2016 - 2016 : commercial chez SARL Akbou Auto, importateur exclusif de la marque d'automobile Haima en Algerie et agent officiel de KIA MOTORS.
    RESPONSABILITES
    * Prospecter de nouveaux clients.
    * Veiller à la fidélisation des clients.
    * Reporting quotidien.
    * Gestion de la publicité.
    * Veiller au développement du produit.
    * Etablir les propositions commerciales
    * Organiser des rendez-vous avec les clients. ;
    * Négociation des conditions contractuelles. ;
    * Développer le chiffre d'affaires tout en veillant aux marges. ;
    * Communication avec les fournisseurs étrangers. ;
    * Analyse et établissement des rapports garantis (Kia Motors et Haima).

Formations

  • Paris Graduate School Of Management

    Paris 2014 - 2015 MBA Marketing Management

  • Université Abderahmane Mira BEJAIA (Bejaia)

    Bejaia 2013 - 2015 Master

    ; Littérature et civilisation anglo-saxonne. Université Abderrahmane Mira Bejaia.

  • Institut De Prévention Des Risques Professionnels (Bejaia)

    Bejaia 2011 - 2011 Superviseur HSE

  • Université Abderahmane Mira BEJAIA (Bejaia)

    Bejaia 2010 - 2013 License

    Langue Angkaise

