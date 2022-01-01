Menu

Fateh RAHMOUNI

SAVONA

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Autocad

Entreprises

  • Ansaldo energia - Topographe

    2012 - maintenant Topographe spécialisé
    « ANSALDO ENERGIA » Projet : Centrale Turbine à Gaz de Labreg Khenchla 3X140.5MW

  • Topographe - Technicien

    2012 - 2012 « INERGA » Projet : Construction d'usine de panneaux photovoltaïques de Rouiba

  • AnsaldoEnergia - SUPERVISEUR TOPOGRAPHE

    2012 - maintenant

  • Topographe - Technicien

    2011 - 2012 « INERGA » Projet : Aires de services de l'autoroute Est-Ouest de NAFTAL Bordj Bou Arreridj.

  • Topographe - Technicien

    2009 - 2010 « INERGA » Projet : Complexe HOLDEN Réalisation des travaux des parachèvement et Réalisation d'une galerie souterraine (Tunnel).

  • Topographe - Technicien

    2008 - 2009 « ANSALDO ENERGIA » Projet : Centrale Turbine à Gaz de Larbaa 4X139.9MW.

  • Topographe - Technicien

    2007 - 2008 « INERGA » Projet : « METALENG Groupe ENCC » Réalisation d'un complexe de stockage carburant base aérien Oum El Bouaghi.

  • Topographe - Technicien

    2007 - 2007 « INERGA » Projet : Centrale Turbine à Gaz de Rélizane.

  • Topographe - Technicien

    2006 - 2007 « INERGA » Projet : Extension base de vie à Hassi BERKIN.

  • Topographe - Technicien

    2005 - 2006 « INERGA » Projet : Travaux de réaménagement d'Oued Righ (Touggourt).

  • Topographique - Chargé du suivi des Travaux

    2005 - 2005 « S.T.F.A Construction »
    * Implantation, contrôle et levée.
    * Suivi des déformations « DEADALOS ».

  • STFA - TOPOGRAPHIE

    2002 - maintenant

  • Topographique - Chargé du suivi des Travaux

    2002 - 2005 « Bureau d'Etude de Topographie »
    * Implantation, contrôle et levée. ;
    * Implantation des réseaux ouvrages hydrauliques.

    Domaines & Compétences
    Très bonne maitrise des matériels : « TACHEOMETE/LEICA TC 1103 -TC 1102 - TC 407/ Prismes standards /Mini Prismes/ Réflecteur Tape
    [Logiciels maitrisés] : Autocad. Covadis
    [Langue] : Arabe-Français-Anglais ,

Formations

  • Insfp (Alger)

    Alger 2000 - 2002 technicien

