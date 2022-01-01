Fateh RAHMOUNI

Retail
Mes compétences :
Autocad
Ansaldo energia
- Topographe
2012 - maintenant
Topographe spécialisé
« ANSALDO ENERGIA » Projet : Centrale Turbine à Gaz de Labreg Khenchla 3X140.5MW
Topographe
- Technicien
2012 - 2012
« INERGA » Projet : Construction d'usine de panneaux photovoltaïques de Rouiba
AnsaldoEnergia
- SUPERVISEUR TOPOGRAPHE
2012 - maintenant
Topographe
- Technicien
2011 - 2012
« INERGA » Projet : Aires de services de l'autoroute Est-Ouest de NAFTAL Bordj Bou Arreridj.
Topographe
- Technicien
2009 - 2010
« INERGA » Projet : Complexe HOLDEN Réalisation des travaux des parachèvement et Réalisation d'une galerie souterraine (Tunnel).
Topographe
- Technicien
2008 - 2009
« ANSALDO ENERGIA » Projet : Centrale Turbine à Gaz de Larbaa 4X139.9MW.
Topographe
- Technicien
2007 - 2008
« INERGA » Projet : « METALENG Groupe ENCC » Réalisation d'un complexe de stockage carburant base aérien Oum El Bouaghi.
Topographe
- Technicien
2007 - 2007
« INERGA » Projet : Centrale Turbine à Gaz de Rélizane.
Topographe
- Technicien
2006 - 2007
« INERGA » Projet : Extension base de vie à Hassi BERKIN.
Topographe
- Technicien
2005 - 2006
« INERGA » Projet : Travaux de réaménagement d'Oued Righ (Touggourt).
Topographique
- Chargé du suivi des Travaux
2005 - 2005
« S.T.F.A Construction »
* Implantation, contrôle et levée.
* Suivi des déformations « DEADALOS ».
STFA
- TOPOGRAPHIE
2002 - maintenant
Topographique
- Chargé du suivi des Travaux
2002 - 2005
« Bureau d'Etude de Topographie »
* Implantation, contrôle et levée. ;
* Implantation des réseaux ouvrages hydrauliques.
Très bonne maitrise des matériels : « TACHEOMETE/LEICA TC 1103 -TC 1102 - TC 407/ Prismes standards /Mini Prismes/ Réflecteur Tape
[Logiciels maitrisés] : Autocad. Covadis
[Langue] : Arabe-Français-Anglais ,
Insfp (Alger)
Alger
2000 - 2002
technicien
