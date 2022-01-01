I’m passionate about a various kind of designs, Graphic, Motion, 3D, Web design, Illustration and photography… I’m energetic, lively, and optimistic. I consider it important to find companionship, affection, and freedom in my work. My strength lies in “doing” things. I work purposeful and want to reach tangible results. I like to get involved in a process and accomplish plans. Therefore use information from others as well as on my own analytical capacity. I can easily adjust myself to specific and different situations.



Variation is a key requirement in my work, as well as in my environment. I’m interested in : “Literature, art, design, culture, music, psychology, philosophy, history, architecture, playing games, swiming & travelling.” Since I was a kid, I always wanted to be a visual artist. I was fascinated with drawings, paintings, and art in general. During my high school’s years, I was introduced to Adobe Photoshop by a friend of mine and I fell in love with it instantly. From that moment, I knew I wanted to be a graphic designer.



I learned about the Adobe Family, typography, advertising, color and design theory my self and I realized advertising was something I wanted to do for life. I started reading books and online tutorials where I gained most of my design knowledge. I was able to create unique and artistic graphics. Now, I’m very happy that I turned my passion into a career. Hoping to keep the good work up.



Mes compétences :

3D

Direction artistique

Typographie

Design graphique

Photographie

Motion design

Web design