Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fatfat La Merveille ELBOYGIRL
Ajouter
Fatfat La Merveille ELBOYGIRL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
J'ai 17 ans
Mes compétences :
Bac Generale
Entreprises
Lycee
- Etudiante
2006 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Gerard Philipe
Bagnols Sur Ceze
2006 - 2013
bac
Réseau
Pas de contact professionnel