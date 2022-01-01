Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fathi EL YOUNSI
Ajouter
Fathi EL YOUNSI
TUNIS
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MINISTERE DE LA SANTE PUBLIQUE
- MEDECIN
1981 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Ahmed LETAIEF
El Younsi FRANÇOIS-XAVIER
Olfa YOUNSI