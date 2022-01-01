Fatiha AMROUCH

9 YEARS OF EXCITING EXPERIENCES in advertising agencies for local and national clients.



ADVERTISING – COMMUNICATION – MARKETING

Experience in developing integrated advertising communications in all main media, in executing and driving outcomes in ATL, digital and BTL, both with a meticulous eye for detail.



PROJECT MANAGEMENT

Project management from start to completion: strategy, resources, production, implementation. Upholding a creative idea and maintaining strategic direction of a project throughout rounds of changes.

Juggling multiple responsibilities and projects simultaneously and never fearing impossible deadlines.



CLIENT MANAGEMENT

Building and maintaining excellent relationships with clients. Managing the client portfolio to agreed target revenue and profit.

Focus on business development and long-term client partnerships : always looking at creating, developing and nurturing client relationships in order to garner more briefs.



TEAM / PEOPLE MANAGEMENT

Enjoying managing and growing teams (8 people) and building strong relationships with various profiles & functions within an organization (even including working offsite). Encouraging and facilitating productivity and contribution.