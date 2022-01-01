Menu

Fatiha AMROUCH

PARIS

En résumé

9 YEARS OF EXCITING EXPERIENCES in advertising agencies for local and national clients.

ADVERTISING – COMMUNICATION – MARKETING
Experience in developing integrated advertising communications in all main media, in executing and driving outcomes in ATL, digital and BTL, both with a meticulous eye for detail.

PROJECT MANAGEMENT
Project management from start to completion: strategy, resources, production, implementation. Upholding a creative idea and maintaining strategic direction of a project throughout rounds of changes.
Juggling multiple responsibilities and projects simultaneously and never fearing impossible deadlines.

CLIENT MANAGEMENT
Building and maintaining excellent relationships with clients. Managing the client portfolio to agreed target revenue and profit.
Focus on business development and long-term client partnerships : always looking at creating, developing and nurturing client relationships in order to garner more briefs.

TEAM / PEOPLE MANAGEMENT
Enjoying managing and growing teams (8 people) and building strong relationships with various profiles & functions within an organization (even including working offsite). Encouraging and facilitating productivity and contribution.

Entreprises

  • CA Com - Advertising & Digital Account Director, Client Services

    PARIS 2015 - 2017 Brands : AUCHAN.fr (French hypermarkets chain of 125 stores) - MERCEDES-BENZ - ORANGINA (Coca-Cola Company) - MONDIAL TISSUS – FRANPRIX (French supermarkets chain)

    Tasks :
    - Global brands management for Mercedes-Benz, Orangina, Mondial Tissus, Franprix.
    - Principal account : Auchan.fr
    Leading the brand communication and sustainable development communication with the objective to make Auchan.fr as THE hypermarket helping people live better and less expensive every day.
     Management and implementation of global and local communication strategies.
     Account profitability management and new business opportunities identification.
     Massive communication on ATL : Radio, web, digital OOH, press…and BTL: in store communication platform in very challenging context.
     Focus on digital transformation of the brand, following a cross-channel strategy.
     Organisation leadership (team management, setting up processes).
     Nurturing long-term relationship with Auchan.fr
    - New business activities’ management.
    - Contracts negotiation.
    - Organisation leadership (team management, setting up processes).

    Key achievements :

    Auchan.fr
    ≥ Brand identity : the shift to digital of the logotype (Auchan became Auchan.fr).
    ≥ Digital : Implementation of the digital store (terminal vouchers, digital notation of wines, Flash&Pay...).
    ≥ Financial result : managing the account perenniality in the agency (contractual collaboration in long-term).

    Franprix
    ≥ Brand identity : new logotype more actual.
    ≥ New platform launching in social media (Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest).

    Orangina
    ≥ “SnapShaker” campain managing : 100% digital targeting 15-25 years of age.

  • CA Com - Sr. Account Manager, Client Services

    PARIS 2012 - 2015 Brands : AUCHAN.fr - MERCEDES-BENZ

    Tasks :
    - Agency’s brand image and business repositioning (from a publishing specialized agency to an integrated agency with a strong offer on digital and advertising).
    - Management and implementation of global and local communication strategies.
    - Mastering 360° storytelling including digital strategies (e-influence, e-ad, social networks).
    - Account profitability management and new business opportunities identification.
    - Team management.

    Key achievements :

    Auchan.fr
    ≥ New business : Development of partnerships at local level.
    ≥ PR : I was in charge of new stores inauguration (2 per year).

    Mercedes-Benz
    ≥ Digital : New business opportunities development with a digital platform allowing Mercedes dealers to “create their communications by themselves” for local operations.
    ≥ Publishing : Increase the catalogues production from selected car series to all the brand’s series.
    ≥ Financial result : We more than doubled the expected budget.

  • ALPHA CONTACT - Account Manager, Client Services

    Versailles 2011 - 2012 Brands : AUCHAN.fr - TROPICANA (Coca-Cola Company) - BUREAU VALLEE - SYMBIOSE COSMETIQUE - M6 BOUTIQUE

    Tasks :
    - Management and implementation of global and local communication strategies.
    - Leading 360° campaigns : integrated print, TV, PR, event, in-store communication and digital concepts.
    - Account profitability management and new business opportunities identification.
    - Team management.

    Key achievements :

    Auchan.fr
    ≥ Digital : Strategic recommendation about ‘Auchan smartphone application’.
    Production steps validation with the production agency.

    Tropicana
    ≥ Digital : content platform management.

    Bureau vallée
    ≥ First TVCs launch.

    M6 Boutique
    ≥ Process : production time reduced by half thanks to a new process.

  • ALPHA CONTACT - Account Executive, Client Services

    Versailles 2008 - 2011 Brands : AUCHAN.fr - PEUGEOT - BUREAU VALLEE - SYMBIOSE COSMETIQUE - M6 BOUTIQUE

    Tasks :
    - Project organisation management.
    - Strategic thinking involvement.
    - Marketing analysis, benchmarks and creative briefings composition.

    Key achievements :

    Peugeot
    ≥ Digital : digital platform for Peugeot dealers management.

    Symbiose Cosmétique
    ≥ Launch of the Laboratoire Symbiose Cosmétique as a brand. The client’s financial performance targets were surpassed. This achievement allowed our agency to increase the financial size of this account.

  • BBDO - Account Executive Assistant, Client Services / Corporate Communications

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2008 Brands : FRAM - ADECCO GROUP (Adecco - Adia) - FINANSOL

    Tasks :
    - Project organisation management.
    - Production of Online, Press and Outdoor campaigns.
    - Brief and creative teams coordination.

    Key achievements :

    FRAM
    ≥ Digital : the launch of FRAM’s e-commerce website.

    Adecco
    ≥ Crisis communication : management of controversy allocated to the Adecco
    campaign.

  • MARCEL WORLDWIDE - Account Executive Assistant, Client services

    2007 - 2007 Brands : COCA COLA BLAK - NESTLE WATERS (Hépar - Aquarel) – PASTIS 51

    Tasks :
    - Project organisation management.
    - Production of TV, Online, Press and Outdoor campaigns.
    - Brief and creative teams coordination.

    Key achievements :

    Aquarel Nestlé
    ≥ International Aquarel TVC (Europe and Middle East).

Formations

  • TAFE (Adelaide)

    Adelaide 2017 - maintenant English Proficiency

    Balanced program (suitable for advanced level in English students) of training in the four macro-skills of speaking, listening, reading and writing, and in language extension and cultural information related to specific professions.

  • ISCOM

    Paris 2006 - 2008 Masters