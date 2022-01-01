Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Fatiha YOUNSI
Ajouter
Fatiha YOUNSI
SERÉMANGE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cabinet médicale Ambroise Paré
- Secrétaire médicale
2011 - maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Jocelyne NUNES DE SOUSA
Ompl OBSERVATOIRE DES MÉTIERS ET DES PROFESSIONS LIBÉRALES