Fekira DJELLOUL

Secret
- Principal Nurse
2015 - maintenant
-Ensuring The Sickbay is Maintained to high Standard and Clean Sickbay every day.
-Recognizes emergency situations and responds quickly to noticeable changes in a patient's condition by initiating appropriate nursing measures that may include BLS and mobilizing emergency response protocols
-Checking Medical equipment every day
-Testing the medical equipment ( defibrillator , Suctioning , Syringe Pump )
-Dressing wounds
-Checking Expiry and Valid Date For Every Medicines Request .
-Covering All Kinds of Emergency ( Medical & Surgical )
-Surgery ( Sutures All kinds of Wounds - Plaster all Kinds of Fractures )
-Diagnose disease quickly and evacuate patient if necessary
-Clean disinfect and sterilize all instruments used after every procedure
-Administration of medication , orally , rectally , Sc , IM and IV routes
-Controlling Supplies and Equipment Materiel and Medicine .
-Taking Vitals Signs For Every Patient Come in Sickbay.
Ansaldo Energia
- Medic
2013 - maintenant
-Responds to all medical emergency 24 hours and general medical treatment to all crew personnel on Site
-Set up the clinic & managing the medical stuff inventory.
-Provides First-Aid treatment and maintain first aid kits
-Makes inventory and requisition of medicines/disposables/equipment for their economical use
-Daily Inspection kitchen facilities and mess hall, regularly. Suggest and recommend things for the prevention of illness and health promotion
-Weekly hygiene inspection, water test ( analysis )
-Assist HSE to conduct safety induction for new personnel
-Conduct weekly hygiene meeting with catering personnel
-Conduct health talk & safety meeting with safety on site
-Makes inventory and requisition of medicines
-Prepares and stabilize patient and perform medical evacuation
-Maintenance and stocking of the sickbay and emergency equipment on Site
-Coordinate and conducted medical evacuation during emergencies
-Supervision of potable water quality, supervision of accommodation conditions & food hygiene
-Effectively maintain and support in the highest level of client service standards through providing medical care and primary emergency care in emergency cases, to all personnel on designated on site
-Deal and provide appropriate treatment with minor or severe injury, emergency and/or medical cases according to Company / Site Emergency Response Procedure, and as well as, to arrange/assist referral and mobilization of any injury cases which require hospital treatment to Emergency Department through the guidelines provided by Health Ministry.
-Responding in any accidents, incident and caring of sick personnels
International SOS
- Rig Medic / Clinical Nurse
Levallois-Perret
2011 - 2013
-Provides Care To Patients , Assists Patient With Personal Hygiene , Nutrition , Comfort and Clean Environment .
-Prepares Patients For Examination and Provides Routine information Related To Medical Treatments and Procedures .
-Measures and Records Vital Signs .
-Ensuring The Sickbay is Maintained to high Standard and Clean Sickbay every day .
-Patients Confidentiality is Maintained at all Times.
-Keeping Rig Manager is informed When Necessary
-Assist With Accident investigation .
-Participate Actively in The Safety Meetings and Contribute With Relevant Points .
-Participate in Emergency Drills .
-Controlling Supplies and Equipment Materiel and Medicine .
-Taking Vitals Signs For Every Patient Come in Sickbay
-Providing high Quality Of Healthcare For All Staff and Personal on Site .
-Diagnose all Kind Of Diseases and injury and Evacuate The Patient When Necessary
-Checking Expiry and Valid Date For Every Medicines Request .
-Require high Hygiene Quality For Kitchen& Camp by Daily Kitchen& Camp inspection .
-Maintaining Adequate Freezer Temperature By inspection .
-Weekly Hygiene Report .
-Be Ready For Medevac ( Plane - Ambulance - Helicopter ) .
-Training Staff ( Kitchen ) Hygiene .
-Covering All Kinds of Emergency ( Medical&Surgical )
-Surgery ( Sutures All kinds of Wounds - Plaster all Kinds of Fractures )
-Clean disinfect and sterilize all instruments used after every procedure
-Administer medicines and pain relief as prescribed as needed.
-Interact with the department regarding patients care.
-Document care accurately and honestly
-providing high quality of health care on site
-Maintain hygine camp
-Health & Hygienic inspection of the accommodation area.
-Food box inspection ( store )
-Participating in OIM meeting and food committee meeting
-Conducting CPR and first aid training for the crew
-Weekly inspection of first aid box and stretcher
Repsol YPF
- Remote Medic
2009 - 2011
-Assist & Involved in weekly fire drill as medical team leader.
-Conduct CPR- Basic Life Support (BLS) Training for stretcher team
-Weekly hygiene inspection, water test ( analysis )
-Assist HSE to conduct safety induction for new personnel
-Conduct weekly hygiene meeting with catering personnel
-Conduct health talk & safety meeting with safety on site
-Ensuring The Sickbay is Maintained to high Standard and Clean Sickbay every day .
-Patients Confidentiality is Maintained at all Times.
-Keeping Rig Manager isinformed When Necessary
-AssistWith Accident investigation .
-Participate Actively in The Safety Meetings and Contribute With Relevant Points .
-Participate in Emergency Drills .
-Controlling Supplies and Equipment Materiel and Medicine .
-Taking Vitals Signs For Every Patient Come in Sickbay
-Providing high Quality Of Healthcare For All Staff and Personal on Site .
-Diagnose all Kind Of Diseases and injury and Evacuate The Patient When Necessary
-Checking Expiry and Valid Date For Every Medicines Request .
-Require high Hygiene Quality For Kitchen& Camp by Daily Kitchen& Camp
-Prepares various reports and other documents required e.g. Inspection report of Subcontractor First Aid Box to HSE Head.
-Ensure all purchased over the counter medication records .
-Responsible for the hospital’s medical quality services and to ensure services provided is according .
-Ensure that the hospital always stay ahead of competition in medical services.
-Ensure good clinical practices, professionalism, discipline and accountability to the head of department
-Perform inpatient rounds daily and review inpatients as required
-Provide first line medical care to all personnel onboard.
-Provide immediate medical care in order to stabilize the medical
condition.
Chevron
- Paramedic
Levallois-Perret
2008 - 2009
-Provide emergency medical treatment including medical emergencies, trauma emergencies and inter facility (hospital) transports.
-Ensures that equipment is fully prepared and functional at all times.
-Performs general maintenance and upkeep of apparatus and equipment. Document required document inspections as assigned.
-Participates in preventive maintenance on medical apparatus and on site clinic maintenance.
-Prepares various reports and other documents required e.g. Inspection report of Subcontractor First Aid Box to HSE Head.
-Ensure all purchased over the counter medication records .
-Responsible for the hospital’s medical quality services and to ensure services provided is according .
-Ensure that the hospital always stay ahead of competition in medical services.
-Ensure good clinical practices, professionalism, discipline and accountability to the head of department
-Perform inpatient rounds daily and review inpatients as required
-Provide first line medical care to all personnel onboard.
-Provide immediate medical care in order to stabilize the medical
condition.
-Liaise with the onshore medical support group, as to what further
action or medical treatment may be required.
-Maintain complete and accurate records of all treatment
administered and medication issued.
-Ensure the HSE is informed of any personnel who are sick or
injured
-Maintain accurate records of medical stock, controlled /
dangerous drugs.
- Ensure the Sickbay area is in a clean, hygienic condition and in a
state of readiness at all time.
- Conduct health surveillance according to the Company.
-Provide health education to the personnel and staff Kitchen in co-operation
with HSE Services.
-Provide onboard training in first aid techniques training atemergency drills-Provide water samples as required by the authorities for analysis.
-Conduct hygiene inspections onboard, reporting any deficiencies.
Total
- Rig Medic
COURBEVOIE
2008 - 2008
-Providing high quality of health care on site
-Daily Camp inspection ( hygine camp & Room )
-evacuate patient if necessary
-Daily Safety MeetinG
-ManaginG all Cases of Diseases on Site & intervene
-TreatinG with Collaborate With Doctor On Site
-Hygine Foods
-Daily kitchen inspection
-Kitchen TraininG Staff
-Daily CleaninG Sick Bay
-Bi-Monthly inventories
-Weekly Report
-Monthly Report
-B-Weekly Medecines Request
-P O B ( Rig Manager Office )
-Time Sheet ( Rig Manager Office )
-Rotation Schedule ( RiG Manager Office )
-Daily CheckinG of Ambulance ( Medical Devices )
-Administered medication , orally, rectally, IM, ID, SC and IV routes , IV catheterization, administered serum IV kits , assessment using nursing care plans , checked vital signs , chronic disease management ; collected arterial blood gas, blood cultures , surgical wounds , bedsores care , central lines care , ECG monitor , Male & Female urinary catheterization, chest drainage management , enteral tube feeding , nasogastric intubation.
-Provided nursing care , provided emocional support , administered medication , orally , rectally , Sc , IM and IV routes , collected blood samples , nasogastric intubation , control of urinary continence , male & female urinary catheterization , care of wounds and ulcers , care of colostomies , checked vital signs , chronic disease management , diabetes, respiratory disorders , care of limited mobility or paralysis , liaison with other healthcare professionals
-Responsible for all rescue on site
-Report writing ,Ordering of drugs ,Equipment checks
Hopital
- Nurse / Head Nurse
1990 - 2008
-Provides total, direct nursing care consistent with the plan of care and needs of the patients with respect for the patient’s privacy, personal preferences and culture.
-Follow roster schedule and ensure medical coverage for inpatient rounds
-Acts as a part of a nursing care team by fulfilling own duties, seeking assistance when needed, willingly helping out others, guiding new staff, communicating effectively with physicians and allied health professionals, and working to maintain good interpersonal relations
-Follow the physician’s orders and reviews nursing and medical orders for accuracy and appropriateness.
-Prepares, administers and documents the administration of oral, parental and topical medications as prescribed by the treating physician. Is knowledgeable of therapeutics effects, usual dosages, contraindications, side effects and adverse reactions for all drugs and parental fluids administered. Maintains accountability for narcotics and controlled drugs in collaboration with the Pharmacy Department.
-Assists in the orientation of new staff by being helpful colleague and, if assigned, assuming the preceptor role
-Recognizes emergency situations and responds quickly to noticeable changes in a patient's condition by initiating appropriate nursing measures that may include BLS and mobilizing emergency response protocols and notifies physicians. Nurses assigned to the code blue team or trauma team will perform duties according to code blue, if so rained, ACLS standards
-Intervenes appropriately in clinical emergency situations, initiates emergency resuscitative measures and assists with codes.
-Liaison with Ward Staff on the medical condition of all new admissions
-Review post-operative patients
-Ensure that pain-relief is optimum for all post-operative patients
-Provide routine medical care for all inpatients
-Sets up equipment for and assists physicians with diagnostic and therapeutic procedures.
-Performs a wide range of nursing procedures with attention
Provided nursing care , provided emocional support , administered medication , orally , rectally , Sc , IM and IV routes , collected blood samples , nasogastric intubation , control of urinary continence , male & female urinary catheterization , care of wounds and ulcers , care of colostomies , checked vital signs , chronic disease management , diabetes, respiratory disorders , care of limited mobility or paralysis , liaison with other healthcare professionals.
Building professional, confidential and caring relationships with patients and their families and providing continuous reassurance and psychological support.
Administer nursing care to ill , injured, convalescent , or disabled patients.
Taking ward rounds , assisting with investigations , setting up and administering IV infusions , using IV pump machines and catheterizing patients.
Providing pre and post-operative care for trauma and elective orthopaedic surgery patients and motivating towards a full recovery.
Administered medication , orally, rectally, IM, ID, SC and IV routes , IV catheterization, administered serum IV kits , assessment using nursing care plans , checked vital signs , chronic disease management ; collected arterial blood gas, blood cultures , surgical wounds , bedsores care , central lines care , ECG monitor , Male & Female urinary catheterization, chest drainage management , enteral tube feeding , nasogastric intubation.
Administrating IV fluids , giving injections.
Practices the nursing profession by rendering therapeutic nursing care to both the sick and the well by promoting health , preventing illness , alleviate the sufferings and restoring the health of an individual by utilizing the components of the nursing process.
Checking vital signs , administrating medicines , injections , IV infusions
-performing minor procedures in the emergency room.
-Clean disinfect and sterilize all instruments used after every procedure
-Document care accurately and honestly