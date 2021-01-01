Fekira DJELLOUL

-I am aiming to provide all of my acquired knowledge and nursing skills to render the most possible humanistic care to Patients , i Mean , Any Patient , From any Nationality , Any Religions.

-Able to work with minimum supervision.

-Good spoken and written and communication skills.

-Ability to deal with life and death situations and stay calm when under pressure.

-Practical skills and the ability to carry out emergency treatment.

-Ability to work well in a team and with leadership skills and strong sense of responsibility to make decisions quickly.

-Ability to manage, organise and respond to changing shift and workload

-Hard-working with keen sense for details and initiative to learn.

-Deep interest in working with patients of different cultures.

-Tactful, flexible, friendly, emotionally mature and professional.

-Hard Working , Self motivated , Disciplined , Loyal , Good Interpersonal skills

-Advanced diagnostic skills.

-Advanced airway skills , Good team member and team Leader

-Can work under pressure

-Consistently maintain excellent relationship with patients, co-nurses, hospital staffs, and administrator

-Genuine, flexible. Looking forward for professional growth

-Provide a comfortable environment for the patient and observing rights, dignity, cultural and religious practices.



Mes compétences :

Management of Emergency cases

Soins d'urgences

Soins infirmiers

Travail en équipe

Sécurité au travail

Infirmière du travail (site industriel)