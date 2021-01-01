Menu

Fella LOUNAOUCI

ALGIERS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Assurance

Entreprises

  • Tell Group - Chargée de recherches

    2016 - 2017

  • Tell Group - Chargée de recherches

    2016 - 2017

  • CAAT SPA - Chargée d'études

    2009 - 2016

  • CAAT SPA - Chargée d'études

    2009 - 2016

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Statistique Et Economie Appliquée (ENSSEA Ex INPS) (Alger)

    Alger 2004 - 2009 ingeniorat