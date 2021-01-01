Menu

Fethi OURTI

SARCELLES

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • novoviande - Resposable adjoint boucher

    2016 - maintenant

  • cote viande - Boucher adjoint

    2014 - 2016

  • G.D interim - Boucher

    2009 - 2014

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel