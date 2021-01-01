Fethi SIMOHAMMED

Chef d'entreprise SSII



Mes compétences :

Oracle

Microsoft SQL Server

eMarketing

eCommerce

WordPress

Windows Presentation Foundation

Web Services

Python Programming

Prescriptions

PostgreSQL

Personal Home Page

Oracle Real Application Clusters

Oracle Application Server

NetBeans

MySQL

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Windows 2000 Server

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft C-SHARP

Microsoft Access

MVC

MARIADB

Joomla!

Java

International Financial Reporting

ECLiPSe

C++

C Programming Language

Active Server Pages

AJAX