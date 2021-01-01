Menu

Fethi SIMOHAMMED

TLEMCEN

En résumé

Chef d'entreprise SSII

Mes compétences :
Oracle
Microsoft SQL Server
eMarketing
eCommerce
WordPress
Windows Presentation Foundation
Web Services
Python Programming
Prescriptions
PostgreSQL
Personal Home Page
Oracle Real Application Clusters
Oracle Application Server
NetBeans
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Windows 2000 Server
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Silverlight - WPF/E
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
MVC
MARIADB
Joomla!
Java
International Financial Reporting
ECLiPSe
C++
C Programming Language
Active Server Pages
AJAX

Entreprises

  • Diamond technologies - Chef de Projet

    2009 - maintenant Réalisation d'une application Gestion Commerciale PME
    Réalisation d'une Application Gestion de Restaurant ,

Formations

  • Université Abou-Bakr BELKAID (Tlemcen)

    Tlemcen 2004 - 2009 ingenieur d'etat

Réseau