Firas ZELLAMA (FIRAS ZELLAMA)

Multi-disciplinary technician with expertise in The Seawater Desalination Plant, Electrical engineering with a strong passion for developing sustainable design strategies for cities and communities. Taking bold, decisive and definitive action to solve problems, adapt at networking, and building strategic alliances by utilizing conventional, unconventional, and creative approaches, developing and working in collaborative teams are my greatest strengths. Comprehensive knowledge of current research and trends in the field of renewable energy and sustainable development.