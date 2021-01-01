Firas ZELLAMA (FIRAS ZELLAMA)

Menu

Multi-disciplinary technician with expertise in The Seawater Desalination Plant, Electrical engineering with a strong passion for developing sustainable design strategies for cities and communities. Taking bold, decisive and definitive action to solve problems, adapt at networking, and building strategic alliances by utilizing conventional, unconventional, and creative approaches, developing and working in collaborative teams are my greatest strengths. Comprehensive knowledge of current research and trends in the field of renewable energy and sustainable development.

  • STEG - Project Engineer

    Technique | Sousse,Tunisia 2020 - 2020 our project consists of the renovation and improvement of a water desalination plant from the Mediterranean Sea within the company STEG.
    To this end, our work (where: the commissioning of this station) requires studying, maintaining, programming and supervising this station to ensure the production of demined water necessary for the operation of the plant.

  • Remotel - Electrical Technician

    Technique | Sousse,Tunisia 2019 - 2019

  • Higher Institute of Technological Studies of Sousse

    Sousse,Tunisia 2017 - 2020 we carry out corrective maintenance and plan preventive maintenance of devices, equipment, installations, systems
    ... with a strong electronic and electrical component, from diagrams, manufacturer's plans ...

