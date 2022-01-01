Florence CAPMARTIN

-
Airbus Operations SAS
- Supply Chain Program Operational Manager
2012 - maintenant
- Complete Program Supply Chain Management whereby providing 4 customers On time Delievery on
long lead time materials (Titanium& Hard Special Alloys forging / casting / plates) / machined and sheet metals parts
- 6 engineers team management
- Multi Functionnal Team Projects definition preliminary to call for tenders
- Supplier Management / Recovery plans (SWAT) / Risk mitigation
- Customer reporting and visibility
Airbus Operations SAS
- Supply Chain Engineer
2009 - 2012
Supply Management of Complex Titanium Forging / Casting Parts
- Long Lead Time items management / 3 years forecasting
- International environnement
- Inventory level management
- Vendor Managed Inventory project management
- Multi Functionnal Team
Airbus Operations SAS
- Lean Manufacturing Project Manager
2007 - 2009
Project Management within Transnational Project Organisation
- Implemention of various Costs and Inventory Projects within Machining Production Unit
- Complete Project definition as Green Belt Certification Project
- Production operators training/involvement
- Multi Functionnal Team
Airbus Operations SAS
- Production Financial Controller
2006 - 2007
Machining Production Unit financial controlling (multimillion € portfolio)
- Costs of production / Costs of sales
- Support budget for costs reduction
- Investment consolidation dossier
- 3 rolling years forecasting
- Inventory level management
Airbus Operations SAS
- Logistics Engineer
2003 - 2006
Dock management
Warehouse Project management (mapping / strategy / implementation and follow up)
Logistic Sub Tiers Management