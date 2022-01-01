Menu

Florence CAPMARTIN

Entreprises

  • Airbus Operations SAS - Supply Chain Program Operational Manager

    2012 - maintenant - Complete Program Supply Chain Management whereby providing 4 customers On time Delievery on
    long lead time materials (Titanium& Hard Special Alloys forging / casting / plates) / machined and sheet metals parts
    - 6 engineers team management
    - Multi Functionnal Team Projects definition preliminary to call for tenders
    - Supplier Management / Recovery plans (SWAT) / Risk mitigation
    - Customer reporting and visibility

  • Airbus Operations SAS - Supply Chain Engineer

    2009 - 2012 Supply Management of Complex Titanium Forging / Casting Parts
    - Long Lead Time items management / 3 years forecasting
    - International environnement
    - Inventory level management
    - Vendor Managed Inventory project management
    - Multi Functionnal Team

  • Airbus Operations SAS - Lean Manufacturing Project Manager

    2007 - 2009 Project Management within Transnational Project Organisation
    - Implemention of various Costs and Inventory Projects within Machining Production Unit
    - Complete Project definition as Green Belt Certification Project
    - Production operators training/involvement
    - Multi Functionnal Team

  • Airbus Operations SAS - Production Financial Controller

    2006 - 2007 Machining Production Unit financial controlling (multimillion € portfolio)
    - Costs of production / Costs of sales
    - Support budget for costs reduction
    - Investment consolidation dossier
    - 3 rolling years forecasting
    - Inventory level management

  • Airbus Operations SAS - Logistics Engineer

    2003 - 2006 Dock management
    Warehouse Project management (mapping / strategy / implementation and follow up)
    Logistic Sub Tiers Management

