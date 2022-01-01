Menu

Florence CHARLIER

FRÉJUS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Fréjus dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • The Wolrd Bank - Washington DC - Senior Economist

    2011 - maintenant Independent Evaluation Group (IEG), Washington DC
    - TTL for the preparation of the review of the CAS completion Report of Kazakhstan
    - Member of the team in charge of the production of the report on the evaluation of knowledge based World Bank country program, more specifically assess the impact of AAA activities in South Africa, Kuwait, Bulgaria, Kazakhstan and Russia.
    - Member of the team in charge of preparing a note on the regional strategy update of the Africa Region

  • Ministere de l' enseignement supérieur et de la recherche - Chef de Service

    Paris 2011 - 2011 Head of the service in charge of performance, financing and contract with public research institutes.

    - Notably the National Scientific Research Institute (CNRS), the National Agronomic Research Institute (INRA), the French Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), the National Institute for Life Sciences and Health Research (INSERM), the Development Research Institute (IRD). The service comprises four departments and around 50 staffs and covered budgetary programs totaling 7.6 billions euros.

    I was managing this service in charge of:
    - Preparing and Monitoring the implementation of program budget by research institutions,
    - Preparing 5 years performance contract with public research bodies and monitoring overall implementation progress through quarterly board reviews. In particular, I prepared the performance contract of the development research institute which was submitted to the board in June 2011;
    - Monitoring the management of very large research infrastructure
    - Promoting competitive mechanisms to select and allocate resources to research projects notably through the National Research Agency (ANR) in order to ensure gradual increase in project financing in the overall resource of public research institutes.

    Administrator at the Board of the Development Research Institute (IRD).

  • MBCPFP - Chargé de mission

    2008 - 2010 Direction Générale de la Modernisation de l'Etat, Ministère du Budget, des comptes publics et de la reforme de l'Etat - Suivi de la Révision Générale des Politiques Publiques

  • World Bank - Economist

    Washington 2000 - 2008 Economiste en charge des questions sur l'Intégration régionale en Afrique de l'Ouest 2000

    Département Recherche 2001

    Région Afrique
    Economiste du Cameroun 2002 - 2006
    Economiste Centre Afrique 2007
    Economiste Tanzanie 2008

Formations

  • Stanford University (Palo Alto)

    Palo Alto 1995 - 1999 Ph.D. Economie

  • Stanford University (Stanford)

    Stanford 1993 - 1996 MBA

  • HEC

    Jouy En Josas 1986 - 1988 Finance

  • Cours Dupanloup

    Boulogne Billancourt 1969 - 1979 Primaire , Secondaire (1er Cycle)

Réseau