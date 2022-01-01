Menu

Florence DURAND-BAUDRIT

HAIMPS

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Haimps dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
DCF
team management
sales experience
manage the creative team
interpersonal skills
contract negotiation and management
Marketing
Client Facing

Entreprises

  • BEEZART Communication - Sales Director

    2009 - 2017 Beezart is a creative boutique agency. Our sector of activity is luxury brands, tourism, and healthcare. we specialize in digital media such as tv commercial, corporate films, online and offline media. I run the business, manage the creative team, monitor the
    KPI and the sales revenue. I am in charge of the P&L, and hiring the right people for the jobs. - experienced and knowledge of
    delivering cross platform projects: video, web, digital - experienced in managing costs of cross platform projects - experienced in
    searching and managing freelancers and 3rd parties and the costs associated (lead Beezart to be associated with Dassault System
    for an 3D/augmented reality website for a very renown Cognac luxury brand)

  • Beezart - Directrice des ventes

    HAIMPS 2009 - 2017 Beezart est une agence de communication globale.
    2 bureaux existent :Paris 16e et Cognac.

    Notre savoir faire s'étend à la fois sur nos accroches marketing (campagnes d'affichage, radio, print) ainsi que sur de nouveaux moyens tel que la RA (realite augmentee, l'autosteroscopie, la 3D temps réel et des animations virtuels et jeux).
    Fort de notre partenariat avec un grand concepteur de logiciels Dassault Systèmes, nous offrons à nos clients des solutions innovantes et surprenantes garantissant impact et notoriété.

    A cela nous ajoutons aussi 2 autres catégories: film institutionnel et packaging.

    Bien sur notre travail se decline aussi plus traditiennellement: création de sites internet personnalisés avec referencement optimisé, logo etc, et sur tout autre forme de support. contactez nous : florence@beezart.com

  • Inward Investment - Manager - TVEP

    2007 - 2009 I worked for the country's leading economic development region, the Thames Valley or Little Silicon Valley of England, helping global and local businesses to increase productivity and grow through innovation solutions, access to skills and funding; and bringing
    in inward investment (foreign companies) into the region to create high value jobs in key growth sectors. My job was to research
    the possibilities of successful implantation of foreign companies in the Thames Valley, securing my findings with data and analysis.

    I spend 3 years in France renovating a large 17C Templar house in the South West of France.

  • Piscines Waterair - Commerciale

    Seppois-le-Bas 2005 - 2008 vente de piscines et abris en B2C sur le 17

  • Breakingviews - Head of Business Development

    2002 - 2004 Breakingviews was an online news/analysis web operation of data & stories aimed at a professional audience of financials professionals, lawyers and corporations. My responsibilities included creating events such as quarterly dinners or City morning briefings,
    as well as selling to and developing a database of blue chip law firms and relationship with Ad agencies.

  • Europe - Datamonitor - Account Director

    2001 - 2002 led a medium size sales team of 4 with a monthly target which we regularly exceeded. However I was attracted to a more
    senior position at another start-up, run by some of my former colleagues at the Financial Times.

  • Financial Times - Events and Awards Director

    1996 - 2000 Director of Sales for the Telecoms division of FT Business, launched
    two trade publications: FT Telecoms World and Billing International .
    One of several other achievements was to come up with the concept of the FT Global Telecoms Awards
    Promotion to Events & Awards Director , where I established similar concepts for other sectors, including Healthcare, Retail, Energy, Financial services, Telecoms and Automotive.

  • Financial Times - Sales director

    1996 - 1999 I was headhunted by the FT to work in the same area of convergence, as the FT Business saw opportunities for additional revenue
    opportunities as an adjunct to the newspaper.
    I started as Director of Sales for the Telecoms division of FT Business, and launched two trade publications: FT Telecoms World
    and Billing International. On my own, I made GBP 1,5 million in the first year of publication, selling to blue chip companies at board
    level. One of several other achievements was to come up with the concept of the FT Global Telecoms Awards, and to launch them,
    producing a GBP 65,000 profit with an event that lasted 4 hours!
    This success led to my promotion to Events & Awards Director, where I established similar concepts for other sectors, including
    Healthcare, Retail, Energy, Financial services, Telecoms and Automotive. One highlight was personally raising GBP 250k form Andersen Consulting for the Automotive awards as sole sponsor.
    Within 6 months of setting up the department, I achieved over GBP 1 million of new business.

  • Emap Media - TV Advertising Manager

    1993 - 1996 When I joined it, TV World was in danger of closure. However after a successful relaunch, I was able to achieve a 300 per cent
    increase in advertising revenue, primarily through opening up new revenue opportunities from Europe and North America. My
    duties included managing, training and motivating the ad sales team. My success here convinced me that my future career should
    be in media sales.

  • TVMM - Sales Executive

    1989 - 1990 Air time sales

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée