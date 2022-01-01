Florence DURAND-BAUDRIT

-
BEEZART Communication
- Sales Director
2009 - 2017
Beezart is a creative boutique agency. Our sector of activity is luxury brands, tourism, and healthcare. we specialize in digital media such as tv commercial, corporate films, online and offline media. I run the business, manage the creative team, monitor the
KPI and the sales revenue. I am in charge of the P&L, and hiring the right people for the jobs. - experienced and knowledge of
delivering cross platform projects: video, web, digital - experienced in managing costs of cross platform projects - experienced in
searching and managing freelancers and 3rd parties and the costs associated (lead Beezart to be associated with Dassault System
for an 3D/augmented reality website for a very renown Cognac luxury brand)
-
Beezart
- Directrice des ventes
HAIMPS
2009 - 2017
Beezart est une agence de communication globale.
2 bureaux existent :Paris 16e et Cognac.
Notre savoir faire s'étend à la fois sur nos accroches marketing (campagnes d'affichage, radio, print) ainsi que sur de nouveaux moyens tel que la RA (realite augmentee, l'autosteroscopie, la 3D temps réel et des animations virtuels et jeux).
Fort de notre partenariat avec un grand concepteur de logiciels Dassault Systèmes, nous offrons à nos clients des solutions innovantes et surprenantes garantissant impact et notoriété.
A cela nous ajoutons aussi 2 autres catégories: film institutionnel et packaging.
Bien sur notre travail se decline aussi plus traditiennellement: création de sites internet personnalisés avec referencement optimisé, logo etc, et sur tout autre forme de support. contactez nous : florence@beezart.com
-
Inward Investment
- Manager - TVEP
2007 - 2009
I worked for the country's leading economic development region, the Thames Valley or Little Silicon Valley of England, helping global and local businesses to increase productivity and grow through innovation solutions, access to skills and funding; and bringing
in inward investment (foreign companies) into the region to create high value jobs in key growth sectors. My job was to research
the possibilities of successful implantation of foreign companies in the Thames Valley, securing my findings with data and analysis.
I spend 3 years in France renovating a large 17C Templar house in the South West of France.
-
Piscines Waterair
- Commerciale
Seppois-le-Bas
2005 - 2008
vente de piscines et abris en B2C sur le 17
-
Breakingviews
- Head of Business Development
2002 - 2004
Breakingviews was an online news/analysis web operation of data & stories aimed at a professional audience of financials professionals, lawyers and corporations. My responsibilities included creating events such as quarterly dinners or City morning briefings,
as well as selling to and developing a database of blue chip law firms and relationship with Ad agencies.
-
Europe - Datamonitor
- Account Director
2001 - 2002
led a medium size sales team of 4 with a monthly target which we regularly exceeded. However I was attracted to a more
senior position at another start-up, run by some of my former colleagues at the Financial Times.
-
Financial Times
- Events and Awards Director
1996 - 2000
Director of Sales for the Telecoms division of FT Business, launched
two trade publications: FT Telecoms World and Billing International .
One of several other achievements was to come up with the concept of the FT Global Telecoms Awards
Promotion to Events & Awards Director , where I established similar concepts for other sectors, including Healthcare, Retail, Energy, Financial services, Telecoms and Automotive.
-
-
Emap Media
- TV Advertising Manager
1993 - 1996
When I joined it, TV World was in danger of closure. However after a successful relaunch, I was able to achieve a 300 per cent
increase in advertising revenue, primarily through opening up new revenue opportunities from Europe and North America. My
duties included managing, training and motivating the ad sales team. My success here convinced me that my future career should
be in media sales.
-
TVMM
- Sales Executive
1989 - 1990
Air time sales