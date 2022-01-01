Menu

Florence FYFE

VAUCRESSON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Automotive
Purchasing
Shipping
Supply chain

Entreprises

  • Toyota Motor Europe, Bruxelles

    VAUCRESSON 2003 - maintenant

  • New Balance, Manchester

    2001 - 2003

  • Groupe Pechiney

    1998 - 2001

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée