Florence GRESSIER

Innovation and continuous improvement are my constant focus during the last 14 years I have spent in the food business. Building my first position from scratch, I have driven the digitalization of business processes from field to fork. Quick learner, I have the capacity of being detailed oriented as well as getting the big picture. In addition, a strong academic background and project management skills, a very good knowledge of worldwide food supply chain stakeholders, a high diverse network and a high sensibility of sustainable development topics are my main assets.



Thanks to the position of Program Manager at Sensitech in the Netherlands, I developed a good vision of food supply chain around the World, knowledge in data analysis as well as capacity to understand quickly customers' needs in order to propose relevant solutions/valuable data for cold chain improvement. To be successful in this position, I demonstrated strong Project Management skills, analytical thinking, customer focus and transversal leadership.



Mes compétences :

Gestion de projet

Qualité produit

Normes Qualité

Normes environnementales

Qualité client

Relations clients

Information Technology

Direction de projet

Data mining

Business Analysis

data analysis

cold chain management

Supply Chain