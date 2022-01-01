Menu

Florence GRESSIER

LEIDEN

En résumé

Innovation and continuous improvement are my constant focus during the last 14 years I have spent in the food business. Building my first position from scratch, I have driven the digitalization of business processes from field to fork. Quick learner, I have the capacity of being detailed oriented as well as getting the big picture. In addition, a strong academic background and project management skills, a very good knowledge of worldwide food supply chain stakeholders, a high diverse network and a high sensibility of sustainable development topics are my main assets.

Thanks to the position of Program Manager at Sensitech in the Netherlands, I developed a good vision of food supply chain around the World, knowledge in data analysis as well as capacity to understand quickly customers' needs in order to propose relevant solutions/valuable data for cold chain improvement. To be successful in this position, I demonstrated strong Project Management skills, analytical thinking, customer focus and transversal leadership.

Mes compétences :
Gestion de projet
Qualité produit
Normes Qualité
Normes environnementales
Qualité client
Relations clients
Information Technology
Direction de projet
Data mining
Business Analysis
data analysis
cold chain management
Supply Chain

Entreprises

  • SENSITECH EMEA - Program Manager EMEA Food (The Netherlands)

    2015 - maintenant I'm responsible for managing programs that help companies involved in food sector to monitor and continuously improve their cold chain through the true mix of IoT / data science / services
    Main responsibilities :
    - Real Time Solution Referent for Program and Sales Managers in EMEA
    - Develop business in bringing value to programs and expand them
    - Provide cold chain management expertise to customers
    - Lead new programs as a project by engaging all the stakeholders

  • MYLORD - Consultant senior en accompagnement du changement

    2013 - 2015 Contexte : projet industriel d'extension de capacité de production avec des impacts forts en terme de gestion des organisations, des processus et des systèmes d'information

    Identifier les acteurs et les enjeux
    Concevoir les réponses organisationnelles et technologiques adaptées
    Faire adhérer et communiquer
    Piloter le changement d’organisation
    Diriger le projet de mise en place des nouveaux systèmes d'information

    INGENIEUR QSE-DD
    Plus de 8 ans d’expérience en management transversal et gestion de projets (organisation, informatique, environnement, qualité & sécurité, process reengineering, projets industriels) - Expert en Système de Management Intégré QSE-DD en agro-alimentaire - Très bonne connaissance de la GMS européenne et des acteurs inter-professionnels & institutionnels
    Maîtrise des normes QSE-DD : ISO 9001 - ISO 14001 - OHSAS 18001 - ISO 26000 - ISO 22000 (agroalimentaire)
    Maîtrise de référentiels: BRC - GlobalG.A.P., Tesco Nature Choice - Sedex - Food Defense

  • SICA GERFRUIT - Responsable QSE-DD - Assurance Qualité Sourcing

    2010 - 2013 Contexte: fort développement commercial (CA * 2,5 en 10 ans dont 50% à l'export)
    Membre du comité de direction

    Identifier les problématiques émergentes des clients et mettre en œuvre les réponses adaptées (Food Defense, Ethical Trading etc.)
    Définir et piloter les politiques QSE DD du Groupe
    Participer à définir la politique de sourcing et superviser son application
    Etre l’interlocuteur privilégié des autorités et des services qualité clients
    Etre le garant de la qualité produit
    Piloter des projets transversaux (informatique & logistique, économies d’énergie, segmentation produit etc.)

  • SICA GERFRUIT - Responsable QSE

    2008 - 2010 Définir et piloter les politiques qualité et sécurité du Groupe
    Communiquer et faire adhérer les producteurs aux enjeux du Développement Durable
    Proposer et décliner la politique environnementale du Groupe
    Etre partie prenante de groupes de travail interprofessionnels sur les problématiques environnementales (ACV, plate-forme DD etc.)

  • SICA GERFRUIT - Responsable Qualité Produit et Assurance Qualité/Sécurité

    2004 - 2008 Mettre en place le document unique des risques (usines et vergers)
    Définir et décliner les plans de formation du personnel
    Poser les bases du référentiel qualité produit
    Réaliser le contrôle produit et auditer les systèmes mis en place
    Proposer et mettre en place des solutions intégrées de gestion de l'information

  • Chantereine - Responsable des stocks

    2002 - 2002 Gestion des stocks en haute saison

  • SICA GERFRUIT - Chargée de mission assurance Qualité

    2002 - 2004 Mettre en place les certifications en usine (BRC ...) et en vergers (GlobalG.A.P., Tesco Nature Choice etc.)
    Obtention des certifications sur 7 sites en 10 mois

Formations

  • Mines Paristech

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Executive Management QSE-DD

    Global reporting, RSE, Carbon footprint


    Projet : « Comment développer la culture sécurité au sein d’une entreprise à activité saisonnière ? » dans le cadre du stage du Mastère Executive: développement de la communication interne, plans de progrès suivis, actualisation simplifiée du document unique.

  • INH Angers

    Angers 1999 - 2002 Produits, marchés, qualité

