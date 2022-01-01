Florence JEAN

-
-
Pharmacie Saint-Nicolas
- Préparatrice & Responsable orthopédie micronutrition aromatheraie
2007 - 2015
Responsable orthopédie - micro-nutrition - phytothérapie aromatheraie
-
-
Pharmacie Fournée
- Préparatrice
2005 - 2007
delivrance medicaments preparztions magistrales
-
Pharmacie saint nicolas
- Préparatrice en pharmacie
2003 - 2015
-
-
studio lemenuet
- Vendeuse
1993 - 2005
Studio Lemenuet - Domfront (61) ventes gestion et photographie avec mon conjoint
-
-
Pharmacie Yvon
- Préparatrice
1993 - 1993
-
-
Pharmacie Dallemagne
- Préparatrice
1992 - 1993
-
-
pharmacie larousse olivry
- Préparatrice
1990 - 1991
Pharmacie Larrousse-Olivry (64) Préparatrice en pharmacie (CDI)
-
-
Pharmacie Leruyer
- Préparatrice
1988 - 1990
preparatrice en pharmacie