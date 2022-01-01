Florence LAMOURET

J'interviens en entreprise, auprès de dirigeants, d'équipes et de particuliers pour transmettre des outils à la confiance, l'écoute, l'empathie et l'efficacité relationnelle.



SUPPORTING SWEEPING CHANGE IN YOUR LIFE - company - school

Put empathy in the right place



This pledge spring from 3 key strengths :

Give each precise understanding of what is going on in the relation

Help each one to built the tools to become an actor in the ongoing endeavor

Make choices meaningful to increase motivation and mutual success

These three values underpin my aim to help businesses and people to thrive.



Areas of expertise

Agility management, creativity training, communication arts, group dynamics, assertiveness training and stress management, positive education, empathy at work.