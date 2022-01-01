Florence LAMOURET

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
J'interviens en entreprise, auprès de dirigeants, d'équipes et de particuliers pour transmettre des outils à la confiance, l'écoute, l'empathie et l'efficacité relationnelle.
SUPPORTING SWEEPING CHANGE IN YOUR LIFE - company - school
Put empathy in the right place
This pledge spring from 3 key strengths :
Give each precise understanding of what is going on in the relation
Help each one to built the tools to become an actor in the ongoing endeavor
Make choices meaningful to increase motivation and mutual success
These three values underpin my aim to help businesses and people to thrive.
Areas of expertise
Agility management, creativity training, communication arts, group dynamics, assertiveness training and stress management, positive education, empathy at work.
